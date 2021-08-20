West Virginia getting the most out of interior OL

Sophomore Zach Frazier is firmly entrenched as the West Virginia starting offensive center.

But a commonly asked question about the offensive line is who is serving as his backup? Well, the answer is a little complicated for the moment.

That’s because a pair of guards in redshirt junior James Gmiter and redshirt freshman Jordan White have been splitting work there in order to find an option where this isn’t a significant drop-off.

The plan isn’t for Frazier, who is one of the leaders of the offensive line, to come out of the game often but in the case of injury or needing spelled it is critical to find a solution there.

“We’ve worked really hard to develop a second-team center,” offensive line coach Matt Moore said.

Moore has been tinkering with both White and Gmiter as well as offensive guard Doug Nester in order to find the best combinations up front while getting both those first two work at center.

That has meant some days Gmiter will serve as the starting center for the second group which sends Nester to first team left guard and White to first team right guard.

Then the following day, White will serve as that starting second team center which slides Nester to right guard and Gmiter back into his natural spot at left guard.

It gives Moore options and more experience behind Frazier with proven players.

“Making sure we’ve got an answer if something happens. We’ve got a center where we can function and move the ball,” Moore said.

It requires plenty of flexibility and versatility out of the interior options, but it also teaches them how to fill multiple spots and adjust if need be during the course of the season.

White is the biggest beneficiary here as he could play all three spots if need be and is currently inside the top seven overall with the offensive line. It remains to be seen where he will start the season, but he’s made significant improvement at center as well as his guard spots.

And for depth purposes that is certainly a positive.

“I really tried to make that inside group where we’ve got several guys that can switch around and play some other positions,” Moore said.