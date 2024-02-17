The first season for transfer guard Jeremiah Bembry in a West Virginia uniform is almost certainly over.

Bembry, 6-foot-5, 185-pounds, transferred into the program in the off-season from Florida State but had seen limited action with just eight appearances.

He hasn’t appeared in a game since Houston, which was a day after the New Year, and played just 25 total minutes or an average of just 3.1 per game.

The New York native never saw more than 6 minutes in a single contest and did not score with averages of just 0.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest in limited action.

Bembry did not suit up for the Seminoles in his lone season there due to a knee injury and sustained a shoulder injury that carried over from Fort Myers Tip-Off in November.

“He’s looking at trying to get a medical redshirt,” head coach Josh Eilert said.

Bembry was a player that the Mountaineers targeted this past off-season due to his size and versatility at the guard spot. He is a plus ball-handler that provides length on the defensive end as well. But it never translated in his first season due to his injuries and adjusting to a new location.

Because of his appearances already, Bembry sits on the threshold of qualifying for a medical redshirt, so he approached the coaching staff about applying for that. That’s why he hasn’t been on the floor.

“If it came down to it we could try to force the issue with putting him in but in order for him to be eligible he couldn’t play a certain number of games,” Eilert said. “I respect his wishes and we haven’t thrown him in any certain situations.”

If the redshirt is granted Bembry would have all four seasons of eligibility remaining.