West Virginia football transfer portal tracker

The transfer portal has become a hot topic across the realm of college football and that has been no different at West Virginia. Several players have inserted their names into the portal, which is a database that allows other schools to contact them regarding a transfer, and WVSports.com will track it. It's important to note that because a player is listed in the portal does not mean that they have to transfer out of the program, just that schools can contact them. Here is a list of the Mountaineers that are currently in the portal exploring the possibility to transfer as well as who has transferred into the program and what it could mean to the current West Virginia football team. For the purpose of this we will focus mainly on scholarship football players.

TRANSFERRED TO WEST VIRGINIA:

Scruggs committed to West Virginia over scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, Colorado, UNLV and a number of others. The nickel back recorded 70 tackles and an interception for South Alabama in 2024 and received an offer from the Mountaineers once Rich Rodriguez took over the program. Scruggs started his career at Washburn but did not record any statistics, then moved onto Central Missouri where he played in 11 games and recorded 37 tackles. From there, Scruggs moved onto Hutchinson C.C. where he had 38 tackles and an interception. The Missouri native has one year of eligibility remaining in his college career.

Singleton committed to West Virginia after an official visit to campus. The speedy wide receiver hauled in 64 catches for 639 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also had 23 rushing yards on 6 carries. The Florida native started his career at Akron but also spent time at Hutchinson C.C. He has one year of eligibility remaining in his career.

Young Bear appeared in 32 games during his time at Tulsa but took over a starting role in the final two games of his sophomore season before becoming a starter for all 12 games in 2024 at left guard. The Oklahoma native has played over 1,000 snaps at the college level and has one season of eligibility remaining in his career. Picked West Virginia over a number of other offers once he entered the portal.

Bowie was a standout wide receiver at Martinsburg and out of high school committed to Concord. There he would put together a massive season in 2022 where he hauled in 102 catches for 1,773 yards and 18 touchdowns and was a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy. Bowie then moved onto Jacksonville State where he spent two seasons and appeared in 17 games. This past season, Bowie appeared in all 14 games and recorded 13 catches for 209 yards. He then elected to enter the transfer portal and returned home for his final two campaigns in Morgantown.

Barrick played 30 games over his three years at Jacksonville State and was primarily used as a blocking tight end with 428 of his total 614 snaps coming in that area. A native of Martinsburg, Barrick hauled in 9 receptions for 102 yards over his career and is coming off a season where he hauled in 6 catches for 70 yards. Barrick committed to West Virginia for the final year of his college career.

Henderson appeared in 10 games over his time at both Texas A&M and Fresno State. The California native had his most productive campaign in 2023 where he completed 53-78 passes for 715 yards with 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He also rushed for 104 yards and 2 scores while appearing in five games. Started his career with the Bulldogs where he appeared in five games and completed 5-8 passes for 49 yards. The signal caller has two years of eligibility remaining in his career.

A native of Parkersburg, Traugh spent two seasons at Youngstown State where he redshirted during his first season after appearing in just two games and then put together a strong freshman campaign with with 36 catches for 409 yards and 5 touchdowns across 12 games. That earned him FCS freshman all-American honors and Traugh then entered the transfer portal. Took an official visit to West Virginia in early January and would commit to the football program shortly after. Traugh has three years of eligibility remaining in his college career.

Woods spent only one season at North Carolina after enrolling early with the program as a 2024 four-star recruit. The Georgia native came to North Carolina after racking up 151 tackles, eight sacks, 20 tackles for loss, two interceptions and two forced fumbles as a senior which led to a long list of scholarship offers. Woods will have four years left in his career and brings a lot of potential and upside.

Vaughn spent two seasons at Jacksonville State where he started his career as a quarterback before making the move to wide receiver. The Georgia native then proceeded to emerge as the top pass catcher for the Gamecocks and hauled in 49 catches for 804 yards and 5 touchdowns and started nine of 14 games. Vaughn then entered the transfer portal Dec. 16 and took an official visit to Morgantown shortly after. Vaughn would then commit to the Mountaineers giving Rich Rodriguez a big outside option with both speed and elusiveness. He has three years left in his career.

Head spent only one season at Tulane where he made 4-5 field goals and had 77 kickoffs for 4,873 yards and 50 touchbacks. The Illinois native has three years left in his career and committed to West Virginia after an official visit to campus.

Walker spent five seasons at Ut Chattanooga where he was productive across 37 games racking up 147 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 9 passes defended and 4 interceptions. In 2024, the Alabama native recorded 60 tackles, 7 pass breakups, and 4 tackles for loss while playing 749 snaps. West Virginia jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer Dec. 20 and took an official visit Jan. 2. A versatile safety that has played well in space and has one year of eligibility remaining in his career.

Perry spent three seasons at Jacksonville State where he was highly productive in each recording a total of 257 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, 6 forced fumbles, 3 sacks and 2 interceptions across 36 total games. The Georgia native earned freshman all-American honors in 2022 where he recorded 72 total tackles and an interception, while this past season Perry had 110 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 3 sacks. Perry has experience playing under Rodriguez and has played almost 2,000 snaps in his college career. Committed to West Virginia after an official visit to campus and now has one season remaining in his college career.

Carter spent four seasons with the Gamecocks although he redshirted in his first year without seeing the field. Over the past three seasons, the Alabama native has appeared in 35 total games and recorded 89 tackles, 10 passes defended and an interception. The cornerback followed Rodriguez to Morgantown after taking an official visit and now has one season of eligibility remaining in his college career.

Coats was a first-team all-Mountain West selection in 2024 after a campaign where he posted 41 tackles, 17 passes defended and 4 interceptions while charting elite coverage grades. The Mississippi native spent two seasons at Nevada and in the first recorded 13 tackles, 5 passes defended and an interception. Prior to his time at Nevada, Coats spent time at East Central C.C. where he appeared in 21 games and recorded a total of 47 tackles, with 6 pass breakups, 5.0 sacks and 4 interceptions as a productive piece across the board. Coats visited Morgantown Jan. 8 and committed leaving him with one season of eligibility remaining in his college career.

Golden-Nelson started his career at Memphis where he spent two seasons and appeared in four games prior to transferring to Akron. The Tennessee native then spent three seasons with the Zips where he appeared in 29 games during that time and recorded 66 tackles, 10 passes defended and a pair of interceptions. During the 2024 season, Golden-Nelson recorded 33 tackles, and 7 passes defended. Entered the transfer portal Dec. 17 and received offers from a number of programs prior to making a visit to Morgantown Jan. 7 where he would commit to the program. The experienced cornerback has played 1,060 snaps at the position during his time at Akron and has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

Makane’ole spent four seasons at LSU where he was on the offensive line in the first three and then made the move to the defensive line in 2024. Over his time with the Tigers, the Florida native appeared across 63 total snaps on offense and 21 on the defensive side of the ball while also seeing time on special teams. The versatile lineman could potentially line up on either side of the ball and has one year left.

Edwards spent the past two seasons with the Panthers where he rushed for 1,557 yards and 11 touchdowns. That included this past season where Edwards rushed for 1,022 yards and 6 scores while catching 12 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. The Florida native also spent one season at Texas San Antonio as well as previous stops at Hutchinson C.C. and Georgia Military College. Edwards entered the transfer portal Dec. 26 after the JUCO ruling and currently has one year of eligibility remaining.

Harrington only spent one season at Washington where he appeared in just eight games and recorded a total of three tackles. But prior to that the North Carolina native was at Oklahoma for three seasons where he redshirted in one and then appeared in 15 games over two years where he recorded 29 tackles and a pair of interceptions. He also started two games at the cheetah position in 2023 prior to a season ending injury. Harrington started his career at Bakersfield College where he was one of the top junior college players in his class after recording 97 tackles and 7 interceptions. One year left.

Wilson spent five seasons with the Rams where he 234 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 9 passes defended, 6 sacks and 2 interceptions during that time. The Colorado native started 25 games the past two seasons and recorded 107 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and 3 passes defended in 2023 and 98 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions this past season. Wilson entered the transfer portal Jan. 8 and quickly made the decision to commit. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Minor spent two seasons with the Penguins where he appeared in just one game. The former in-state product played high school football for Robert C. Byrd and was an Honorable-Mention Class AA selection for his efforts on the field. Minor entered the transfer portal Dec. 28 and received an offer from Marshall but committed to the Mountaineers after a visit with three years remaining in his career.

Martin only spent one season at North Carolina State where he did not see the field and entered the transfer portal where he would commit to West Virginia following an official visit to campus. The Huntington native was a top target of the Mountaineers during his initial recruitment and the first-team all-state selection now finds his way home. Martin has all four years of eligibility remaining and likely will play the interior offensive line.

Davis spent three seasons with the Panther on the field where he is coming off a season where he recorded 56 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack and a pair of interceptions earning first-team all-conference honors at the nickel back position. Over the course of his time at Virginia Union, Davis had a total of 115 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 9 interceptions, 4 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles as a two year starter. The versatile safety could fill a number of roles in his final season of eligibility.

Siders spent four seasons at Wyoming and started 26 of 33 games after redshirting in his first campaign. The Colorado native was productive in his three seasons on the field recording 91 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. That included the 2022 campaign where he had 44 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 7 sacks. Siders entered the transfer portal in early December and gives West Virginia a seasoned defensive lineman. He has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

Crawford has spent five seasons at the college level with four at Arkansas and one at Charlotte. During that time, the Texas native has appeared in 39 career games and made a total of nine starts. The former-four star prospect in 2020 class has played primarily at right tackle over the course of his college career. Crawford initially committed to UCLA after entering the transfer portal Dec. 9 but after an official visit to Morgantown elected to flip his pledge. Crawford has one year remaining in his career.

Brown spent only one season at Charlotte where he started four games and threw for 563 yards with 3 touchdowns and six interceptions. Prior to that Brown spent two years at Florida where he redshirted in his first before completing 19-28 passes for 192 yards. Put together a prolific high school career where he recorded 4,416 passing yards and 68 touchdowns in two seasons at Lincoln Christian in Oklahoma. Brown has two years remaining in his career after committing to the Mountaineers.

Chambers only spent one season with Appalachian State where he appeared in 11 games and recorded a total of 38 tackles, 2 passes defended and an interception. Prior to that Chambers was at North Carolina Central where he spent two seasons. In 2023, Chambers was a first-team HBCU all-American after he recorded 41 tackles, 6 pass breakups, 3 interceptions and a forced fumble. His efforts also was a finalist for the Aeneas Williams Award which is given to the top HBCU defensive back in DII. As a freshman Chambers made 27 tackles and broke up a total of seven passes. The North Carolina native has one year remaining.

Robinson is coming off a massive campaign at Texas San Antonio where he was named American Athletic Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-conference after recording 43 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. The Virginia native spent four seasons with the Roadrunners where he recorded a total of 110 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and 3 forced fumbles across 43 games. Robinson narrowed his choices down to West Virginia and Virginia Tech prior to committing to the Mountaineers and giving the coaching staff one of the top edge rushers available in the transfer market. The former junior college prospect has one season of eligibility remaining in his college career.

Weimer started his career at the junior college level at Hartnell College where he caught 78 passes for 1,040 yards and 11 touchdowns. He then moved to City College of San Francisco where he had 75 receptions for 1,253 yards and 17 touchdowns. Weimer would sign with UNLV where he appeared in seven games and recorded 26 catches for 278 yards and score. The California native then moved to Idaho State where he had 75 grabs for 1,016 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2024. Weimer should have one year left in his career and is a veteran pass catcher that has been productive at multiple stops.

Clay started his career at the junior college level but then moved onto North Alabama where he spent three seasons and appeared in 29 games during that time with 15 starts. Clay started all 12 of the games during his final season with the Lions where he played a total of 792 snaps and performed well at right tackle. The Cincinnati native has one season of eligibility remaining in his career due to the junior college ruling and committed to the Mountaineers football program during the spring portal window.

Taylor spent only one season with the Mountaineers where he played in the final seven games of the season including one start. He finished that run with 10 tackles and a pass breakup across 147 total snaps. The Georgia native entered the transfer portal and committed to West Virginia with three years of eligibility remaining.

Barnes spent two seasons with the Huskies and was productive in both. During the 2023 campaign, Barnes had 23 catches for 422 receiving yards and five touchdowns with his 18.3 yards per catch leading the team along with the touchdown grabs. The year prior Barnes hauled in 31 catches for 338 yards and four scores. The California native spent two seasons at American River College where he was an all-American in 2022 catching 38 passes for 526 yards and 4 touchdowns and the year prior had 23 catches for 381 yards and a score. Barnes committed to the Mountaineers after an official visit to campus and has one season of eligibility remaining.

Kelly started his career at South Florida where he played in 11 games and recorded 19 tackles before moving onto Georgia Tech where he recorded 36 tackles and then elected to transfer once again to Missouri. The Florida native played in all 13 games this past season and recorded 20 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a sack. The talented defensive lineman committed to West Virginia following an official visit to Morgantown. Kelly has one season of eligibility remaining in his college career.

Hamilton spent two seasons with the Tar Heels where he redshirted in the first season after appearing in three games with 3 catches for 20 yards. As a redshirt freshman, Hamilton then had 7 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown. Hamilton committed to West Virginia following an official visit to campus April 18-19. The North Carolina native has three years of eligibility remaining in his career.

Bogle has spent three years with the Salukis where he appeared in four games and redshirted and then played in 13 games with one start as a redshirt freshman with 32 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss. But broke out as a redshirt sophomore when Bogle recorded 87 tackles, a conference-best 16.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks and 2 interceptions while starting the final 10 games of the season. Bogle was a Second Team All-MVFC selection and earned honorable mention all-American honors in the process. The Florida native has two years of eligibility remaining in his career after committing to the Mountaineers once the program got involved in his recruitment.

Aisosa enrolled at Oklahoma in January of 2024 but only spent one season with the football program prior to entering the transfer portal. The Oklahoma native has all four years of eligibility remaining and visited West Virginia April 22 which led to his commitment to the Big 12 Conference program. Aisosa is likely an interior option.

Hensley spent four years with the Chanticleers and three as the starting field goal kicker where he connected on 34-43 field goal attempts with a long of 49 in two separate seasons. The Tennessee native entered the transfer portal April 17 and committed to the Mountaineers giving the program a seasoned field goal kicking option. Hensley has one season of eligibility remaining in his college career.

Smith-Brown spent three seasons with South Carolina State where he hauled in a total of 81 catches for 1,196 yards and 7 touchdowns. The Florida native had his most productive year this past season where he had 54 grabs for 749 yards and 4 scores. Smith-Brown took an official visit to Morgantown April 21and then committed to the program giving the Mountaineers a wide receiver with over 1,300 snaps played at the position. Smith-Brown has one year of eligibility remaining.

Agbo spent three seasons with Texas where he served in multiple roles as an offensive tackle, a jumbo tight end and an offensive guard. He entered the transfer portal April 18, and the Mountaineers were able to get him on campus for an official visit and close out his recruitment. Agbo has played 20 games as a blocker during his time with the Longhorns and 32 overall. A former four-star prospect, Agbo has two seasons of eligibility remaining in his career and gives the Mountaineers an athletic offensive lineman option.

Knighton is an experienced running back that has spent five seasons between stops at SMU and Miami, where he began his career. The former four-star prospect was limited to just 43 yards on 12 carries and had 4 catches for 42 yards in a season shortened to just three games in 2024 due to injury but rushed for 745 yards and 7 touchdowns, an average of 5.5 per carry and also made 13 catches for 89 yards and a score the previous year. The Florida native started his career at Miami and appeared in 27 games and rushed for 1,193 yards and 10 touchdowns during that time. Knighton has one season of eligibility remaining in his college career.

McCants spent three years at Jacksonville State under Rich Rodriguez before entering the transfer portal. After a redshirt season, McCants played in 12 games with one catch for 28 yards. Last season, McCants made his biggest impact with 15 catches for 146 yards for the Gamecocks. The Alabama native has experience in the scheme and two years of eligibility remaining in his career.

Lee only remained with Mississippi State for a few months prior to re-entering the transfer portal but immediately became one of the most sought after interior options along the offensive line. Prior to his stint at Mississippi State, Lee was at Eastern Michigan where he made starts at center, right guard and left guard for the Eagles. He started 10 games in 2024 with starts at all three interior spots and six more at center during the 2023 season. Lee started his career at Colorado and has one year left. The Colorado native brings over 1,100 snaps played to the West Virginia offensive line.

Lewis has spent all four years of his career at Akron where he has appeared in 36 total games and recorded 205 tackles, 17 passes defended, 10.5 tackles for loss and 2 interceptions. The Ohio native is coming off a season where he recorded 74 tackles, 7 passes defended and an interception. Entered the transfer portal in April and committed to West Virginia following a series of official visits. Lewis is a versatile defensive back that has spent time at various positions including slot cornerback. Has one year left.

Lewis transferred to UNLV in the winter after four seasons at Mississippi State where he played a total of 365 snaps across 40 games. Over the course of his career Lewis recorded 44 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and one pass breakup and played a number of different linebacker spots during that time. Lewis entered the transfer portal April 21 after previously entering the database in December when he committed to UNLV. Will join the West Virginia football program with one season remaining.

Katzer walked on to Washington State and did not appear in a game after a redshirt year before having six carries for 54 yards the following season. The Washington native spent a season at Citrus College where he rushed for 975 yards and 16 touchdowns. He then transferred to Ferris State where he put together a massive campaign with 1,128 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 8.8 yards per carry. Entered the transfer portal in February and committed to West Virginia after an official visit April 30. Katzer has two years of eligibility remaining.

Haslam spent three years with the Governors where he appeared in 24 games. Haslam started nine games in 2024 at left tackle and the Georgia native entered the transfer portal with two years remaining. Has played multiple positions and is an experienced offensive line option. Committed to West Virginia following an official visit to campus.

Ramper entered the transfer portal April 30 and picked up an offer from West Virginia. From there, Ramper would take an official visit to Morgantown a few days later and ultimately commit to the program. The Pennsylvania product spent three years with the Slippery Rock football program where he appeared in 28 contests and he recorded 74 catches, 1,165 yards and 14 touchdowns. This past season Ramper caught 42 passes for 748 yards and 8 touchdowns. Ramper has one year of eligibility remaining.

Bussell spent two seasons with the Tennessee football program after enrolling in January of 2023. The Tennessee native redshirted during his first year before playing in three games at right guard this past season. After a strong spring with the Volunteers, Bussell elected to enter the transfer portal April 22, and the Mountaineers were able to get him on campus for an official visit. Bussell has three years of eligibility remaining in his career and could potentially play multiple spots up front.

Crutcher spent last season at West Florida where he appeared in ten games and recorded 13 tackles and an interception to go along with 4 pass breakups. Prior to that the Alabama native was at Dodge City C.C. where he recorded 19 tackles and 2 interceptions in 2023 at the junior college level. Crutcher is slated to play cornerback for the Mountaineers and has at least one year remaining in his career.

Grant finished last season with 31 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and a forced fumble. That was a significant jump from the 13 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks that he posted the year prior. The Texas native spent his first three years at Colorado where he appeared in just two games on special teams in 2020 and then played in three games the year after with 13 tackles and 3.0 for a loss. Grant then appeared in 10 games where he had 15 tackles and 2.0 for loss. He entered the transfer portal April 25 and committed to West Virginia following a visit. The key pass rushing target has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

Ward spent only one season at North Carolina where he appeared in nine games overall and three at the tight end position. The New Jersey native entered the transfer portal April 25 and immediately became a hot commodity given his profile and upside at the tight end position. Ward hauled in 85 receptions for 1,823 yards and 27 touchdowns during his time at the high school level and has three years of eligibility remaining in his college career. He took official visits to both West Virginia and Virginia prior to committing to the Mountaineers.

IN THE TRANSFER PORTAL:

Games: 28 Spells spent three seasons with the West Virginia football program where he appeared in 28 games and recorded 25 tackles, 4 passes defended and an interception. The Florida native elected to enter into the transfer portal following the conclusion of spring football and now has one year of eligibility remaining in his career.

Games: 1 Collins, a Princeton native, spent only one season with West Virginia where he was used on a single snap as a deep threat. The former first-team all-state selection had a senior season where he hauled in 83 catches for 1,897 yards and 27 touchdowns along with 5 more rushing scores. Collins has four years of eligibility remaining.

Games: 12 Collins spent three seasons with the West Virginia football program and did not appear in a game this past season. The one-time safety grew into a linebacker during his time with the Mountaineers but recorded just 10 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss during his college career with the program. Has two years remaining.

HAS TRANSFERRED ELSEWHERE:

Games: 12 Trotter spent two seasons with the West Virginia football program, but missed the entirety of the first due to injury. As a redshirt freshman, Trotter collected 92 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 0.5 a sack and an interception as one of the best players on the defense. The Pennsylvania native didn’t have any shortage of opportunities and took visits to both Washington and Missouri. Committed to Missouri and still will have three years left in his career.

Games: 30 Donaldson spent three seasons at West Virginia and he rushed for 2,058 yards and 30 touchdowns during that timeframe. The former tight end transitioned to the running back spot and became a very valuable piece to the roster. Donaldson will have one season of eligibility remaining in his college career after committing to Ohio State.

Games: 38 Rimac spent four years with the program and has been a three-year starter at left guard and started 29 games during that time for the Mountaineers. Was set to be the lone returning starter on the offensive line from last year's unit but elected to enter the transfer portal with one year left in his college career. Committed to Virginia Tech after Matt Moore made the move there.

Games: 22 Ray spent two years with West Virginia where he was thrust into a large role early in his career at the wide receiver position. The Florida native hauled in 46 passes for 747 yards and 8 touchdowns over that time and was leading the program in receiving this past year before an injury cut his year short. Ray has two years left in his career and committed to Mississippi after taking several visits.

Games: 22 Lathan spent three seasons in Morgantown where he emerged as a starter after a redshirt year but appeared in just five games recording 27 tackles and a forced fumble before being sidelined due to injury. Lathan then played in all 13 games this past year where he he recorded 79 tackles, 9 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. Lathan has two years of eligibility remaining in his career and committed to Kansas.

Games: 23 Clement was a former walk-on for West Virginia that spent three years with the Mountaineers. The Martinsburg native earned a scholarship during his redshirt freshman season and over his two years on the field hauled in 73 catches for 1,221 yards and 9 touchdowns including leading the Mountaineers in 2024 with 51 grabs for 741 yards and 5 scores. The in-state native will have two years remaining after he elected to transfer to Illinois.

Games: 12 Sammarco appeared in all 12 games as a true freshman across 96 snaps and he caught one pass for four yards. He remained with the team through the coaching change and spring ball but was removed from the roster in April. Sammarco has three years of eligibility remaining in his college career and committed to Alabama.

Games: 12 Williams was primarily a reserve over his first two years but displayed plenty of promise, including filling in for Consensus All-American Wyatt Milum at left tackle when he was out. Williams played 240 snaps after a redshirt season and is a massive offensive tackle that won't hurt for suitors. He has three years of eligibility remaining and committed to head to Missouri as his next college stop.

Games: 0 Terry was only with the West Virginia football program one season and actually entered the transfer portal twice. Terry first did in the winter then elected to return after the coaching change before jumping back into the portal after the spring. The offensive lineman should have all four years of eligibility remaining. Committed to Ohio State.

Games: 11 Farmer appeared in all but two games during his true freshman season where he recorded 6 catches for 54 yards. The Florida native was underutilized in his lone season on campus and entered the transfer portal with three years remaining. Committed to UCF which brings him closer to home.

Games: 0 Altuner spent only one season at West Virginia where he missed the majority due to injury but did make it back by the end of the year. Altuner, a native of Maryland, will have all four years of eligibility remaining in his career. He would follow Matt Moore to Virginia Tech.

Games: 6 Garnes transferred to West Virginia for Duquesne but spent only one season with the program which was cut short due to injury. Garnes recorded 25 tackles and a pass defended and will have one season of eligibility remaining. Committed to Arizona.

Games: 0 Austin only spent one year with the football program and decided to enter the transfer portal. The offensive tackle will have four years left. He followed Matt Moore to Virginia Tech for the next step of his career.

Games: 1 Byerson, the son of former basketball player Brad, spent only one season with the West Virginia football program where he appeared in just one game. Byerson entered the transfer portal after the spring and will have all four years remaining after committing to Boston College.

Games: 8 Crandall arrived at West Virginia after one season at Colorado State but spent only one year with the Mountaineers before entering the portal yet again. Crandall appeared in 11 games and recorded a total of 9 tackles. He will have two years left at his next stop after committing to Oregon State.

Games: 13 Joseph transferred to West Virginia from Northwestern where he put together a solid career with 38 tackles and 3 interceptions which by far his most playing time in his last year with the Wildcats. During his lone year with the Mountaineers Joseph recorded 40 tackles and an interception. The Miami native will have one season of eligibility remaining in his college career after committing to UNLV.

Games: 0 Williams was with the West Virginia football program one season where he did not see the field as a reserve linebacker. The Ohio native has all four years left and committed to Toledo.

Games: 1 Fisher only saw action in one game during his two years with the program and the pass rusher elected to enter the transfer portal after spring practice. Fisher has three years of eligibility remaining in his college career after committing to UTEP.

Games: 1 Dunbar was with the West Virginia football program for one year and left the Mountaineers after one spring with the new coaching staff in place. The South Carolina native had a prolific career at the high school level but was sparsely used in his single season with West Virginia. Has all four years remaining after committing to South Alabama.

Games: 3 The son of former tight end Tory Johnson, TJ spent two years with the program where he redshirted in the first before seeing primarily action on special teams in the second season. The Virginia native bounced back and forth between tight end and wide receiver and now will have three years remaining at Southern Mississippi.

Games: 0 Washington only was with the West Virginia football program one season where he was slotted at cornerback. Elected to exit the program with four years remaining following the conclusion of spring practice. Committed to Bowling Green.

Games: 22 Anderson has spent four seasons with the West Virginia football program where he has had both highs and lows. He finishes his career with 88 rushes for 456 yards and 3 touchdowns to go along with 6 catches for 66 yards. The Ohio native has one season of eligibility remaining in his college career and will play at South Dakota.

Games: 3 Kinsler spent one year with the West Virginia football program where he appeared in three games and recorded a total of two tackles. Kinsler remained with the program when the coaching change occurred but exited once spring ended. The New Jersey native should have all four years remaining in his career after committing to Southern Mississippi.

Games: 0 Onwuka only spent one season with the West Virginia football program where he did not see the field. He has four years of eligibility remaining in his career and could play multiple positions on the defensive line or as an edge rusher. Committed to Coastal Carolina.

Games: 0 Burton transferred to West Virginia after just one season at BYU and would follow the same pattern after just one in Morgantown. The Utah native did not see any game action and now will have three years left after committing to UAB.

Games: 12 Weidman spent three years at West Virginia where he served as a reserve offensive lineman during that time playing a total of 88 offensive snaps. An interior option, Weidman has two years of eligibility remaining after committing to Massachusetts.

Games: 7 Dixon was a late addition to the 2022 class but was never able to make his mark during his time on the field for the Mountaineers. He was used as a reserve tight end as well as on special teams and had one catch for five yards during his career. He has two years remaining in his career and committed to Rhode Island.

Games: 6 Tagaloa-Nelson was a late addition for West Virginia in his recruiting class and remained with the program for two seasons. The safety saw action in five games in the second year and recorded three tackles. Tagaloa-Nelson has three-years left after committing to Eastern Kentucky.

Games: 0 Pascuzzi spent four years at Iowa including a redshirt season. The Kansas native appeared in 22 games primarily as a blocker and recorded 2 catches for 40 yards in his career. Pascuzzi has one year left in his career after committing to West Virginia but spent only the spring with the program before reentering the transfer portal and committing to Tulane.

Games: 4 Jackson appeared in four games as a true freshman as a depth piece at cornerback and special teams and then redshirted in the second. The Ohio native spent the spring with the new coaching staff but then entered the transfer portal joining his brother Josiah who had done so in the winter. Jackson has three years remaining after he committed to Gardner-Webb.

Games: 0 Jackson only spent a few months with the West Virginia football program after enrolling in the winter and then exiting the program in the transfer portal in April. He was recruited by the Mountaineers as a safety. The Huntington native then committed to Marshall and will have his entire complement of eligibility remaining.

Games: 0 Henry only spent a few months with the West Virginia football program after enrolling in January but then departing through the transfer portal at the end of spring. The Florida native has his full eligibility remaining after committing to Coastal Carolina.

Games: 0 Etienne only spent a few months with the West Virginia football program after enrolling in January but left the program following spring practice. Etienne then committed to Marshall as the versatile defensive back will have all four years of eligibility remaining in his career.

Games: 0 Rehmann, like several others on this list, only spent one season with West Virginia and once the new coaching staff took over stayed through the spring only to enter his name into the transfer portal. The wide receiver has four years remaining after committing to Delaware.

Games: 0 Turner spent three years at Catawba where he rushed for 1,961 yards and 20 touchdowns. Turner is coming off a standout season where he accounted for 1,224 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging a total of 7.0 per carry and earned all-American honors. It was the first time that Catawba had an all-American at the position. Turner took an official visit to West Virginia Jan. 2 and saw enough to end his recruitment. The Florida native has one year left in his career but reentered the transfer portal after spending only the spring with the football program and eventually committed to Lenoir-Rhyne.

Games: 1 Jackson spent two years with the program where he redshirted after playing in just one game and then did not see the field. The defensive back will have three years remaining at his next stop and recorded just one tackle on the field. Committed to Garden City Community College for the next step in his career.