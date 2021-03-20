WVSports - West Virginia guard McBride makes splash in NCAA debut, but onto next

It certainly didn’t look like the first NCAA Tournament game for sophomore Miles McBride.

Of course it wouldn't have been without the cancelation of the event last season, but that happened so the table was set for McBride to make his debut against Morehead State. He certainly didn't disappoint.

The Ohio native poured in 30 points in his Big Dance debut in an 84-67 win over Morehead State. It was the highest mark that any single player has scored in the NCAAs during Bob Huggins tenure with the Mountaineers.

Efficient as always, McBride hit 11-17 shot attempts while also dishing out 6 assists and grabbing 6 rebounds. He also didn’t turn the ball over across 36-minutes.

It’s the second time this season that McBride has cleared at least 30 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists, after doing it against Kansas which puts him in rarefied air in the history of the program.

In fact, outside those two performances by McBride this season only Jerry West (3) and Rod Thorn (3) have done that. Yes, that’s the Jerry West and Rod Thorn, two of only three players that have ever had their jersey’s retired by the basketball program.

“Deuce played great,” Huggins said.

Not bad for a player that only received one-major scholarship offer from West Virginia at the time he committed. Of course, an injury played a role in that but Huggins’ belief in McBride has certainly paid off as he has developed into a consistent, efficient high-level basketball player.

What made the first NCAA win for McBride even more special was that it also served as the 900th win for Huggins in his storied career. The talented guard was thrilled that he could play a role in that.

“Him being the first and only major coach, D1 school to offer me, thinking back to that time he really showed a lot of loyalty and trust that I was going to come back and be a great player. Being able to be here for him to get that 900th win it means a lot,” McBride said.

McBride consistently was the answer for West Virginia when it came to putting the ball in the basket, but he also was the catalyst on the defensive end as well. But McBride wasn’t focused too much on his own accolades and instead the accomplishments of his team often redirecting the attention there.

And the onto the next one.

“It’s a big-time thing to win a tournament game it’s not easy to do so we can celebrate tonight but tomorrow comes we have to start prepping for another game,” he said.

The Mountaineers will now move onto the Round of 32 against an old Big East rival in No. 11 Syracuse. That game is set for 5:15 p.m. Sunday and will be played in Bankers Life Fieldhouse for a chance to advance to the Sweet 16 against the winner of No. 2 Houston and No. 10 Rutgers.

“It’s great to put numbers up on the board but at the end of the day I’m just about winning and getting a W in the column and next game it’s about being 1-0 again,” he said.