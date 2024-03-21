--West Virginia head coach Neal Brown believes that head coach fatigue is real but he's glad to be back in front of the media. They've had a productive winter and one of the real strengths of what they've been able to do is in support with strength and conditioning, recovery, etc. Over the last nine weeks that group has led what they've been able to do. You will notice some significant differences in body composition and weight. They go winter and then spring ball which is five weeks and get a break in May then an eight-week summer session that leads them into fall camp and the season. Spring is one of the favorite times for Brown because it gives you the opportunity to teach. You aren't going back to back with practices.

--Finished up the winter program last week and using the buffer program to avoid some soft tissue injuries. They wanted to do a buffer week to avoid that and are using this week to get in the flow for spring ball. This is a teaching time for them and they haven't done a lot of football leading into spring ball. A lot of competition on the special teams side where they will divide the team into four groups and a lot of positional and offensive versus defense competition. This will be a real focus on fundamentals. They get schemes and repetitions and any base offense or defense and try to rep it against looks both against their defense and what they'll see down the line. It's a personnel evaluation, they won't come out with who the starters will be and who they can count on and if they need to move guys around. They also need to stay healthy to avoid injuries and practice the right way and take care of their bodies.

--The new guys, Israel Boyce safety, Nate Gabriel is at nose tackle, Elijah Kinsler defensive tackle, Zae Jennings spear/safety, Obi Onwuka is at bandit/spur, Jack Sammarco tight end, Xavier Bausley will play tackle, Jaden Bray outside receiver, Reid Carrico is at MIKE, Ty French will be at bandit/spur, TJ Crandall corner, Ayden Garnes will be trained at all three positions, Garnett Hollis is here and will go through spring at corner, TJ Jackson will play both field end and boundary end and Jaheem Joseph will dual train at deep safety and the spear.

---Bryce Biggs will be limited, Tomas Rimac had offseason surgery and will miss the spring, Kole Taylor will be limited after off-season surgery, Josiah Trotter is full, Tray Lathan is full, Asani Redwood had to have late work on his shoulder and will be back in the summer after missing the spring, Oryend Fisher will miss the spring, Jairo Faverus will miss the spring. Montre Miller is at full speed.

--They're going to cross-train between all the different positions at various spots such as defensive back, offensive line and offensive line. Aubrey Burks will play more at spear than deep safety in the spring.

--Brown likes this group it's been fun to work with them. They are working with the highest capacity and great leadership. We've challenged them more this off-season and for us it's about taking the next step. It's about getting over the hump.

--Jordan Lesley is moving to where he will oversee because Brown wants him to be involved with each of the groups. Adding Victor Cabral he's coached in the style of defense they want and he's been very productive in pass rushing. He wanted the secondary to be together by naming ShaDon Brown there for communication purposes. He wanted them all to hear the same language. Tyler Allen has helped them in recruiting. Cabral will concentrate in the Carolinas because he has experience there. The bowl game is a reason why they've gotten some momentum there. Tyler Allen will primarily focus on quarterbacks and they're still shifting areas around.

--Northwestern has a quarter system so they graduated and they were able to get Garnett and Hollis in school in March. Those guys have played a ton of football and it will benefit them for sure to be here during the spring.

--This is by far the most production they've returned and the most depth they've returned without question. They've intentionally made this off-season hard and the expectation levels have increased. They've embraced it being harder.

--Brown likes trajectory and it doesn't matter if he's buying a stock or hiring people he wants people on a trajectory and hunger is very important. They've got systems they believe in and they don't want those systems to change. The leadership in those positions are very important and you don't have infinite money so when you bring in guys at lower levels you want to bring in guys that are extremely hungry and thankful for the opportunity and they have growth in them. Victor Cabral has been successful and is hungry. A byproduct of moving to morning practices is the players start their day with the coaches and having those positive energetic people in our offensive units and position rooms really positively affected the offense. So he wanted to add that to the defensive side. Cabral has this natural energy to him and he is able to connect with people. Brown likes people in general that hasn't had a silver spoon in coaching and have worked their way up.

--What Brown learned in his first job at Sacred Heart and he likes people who take the same path.

--Xavier Bausley has come in and gone to work. They recruited him really hard to be a preferred walk-on but Rick Trickett really believed in him and offered him. He changed his body and he looks a lot different now than he did with a lot of length but he needs to continue to get stronger and will be in the mix. He will get a ton of reps and have the opportunity to be a great player.

--Brown believes that Asani Redwood is on the cusp. They need one or two more bodies in the defensive line room, but they're growing into it. Elijah Kinsler will play the boundary and is 6-foot-4, and long at 275-pounds which is the prototype, while Sean Martin is a good fit to the field. They want big human beings at the nose spot and he is excited to watch Corey McIntyre at that spot. He is going to be a sure factor. They are probably one class away as far as being where they need to be numbers-wise and size-wise to play the 3-4. Ty French and Tyrin Bradley are ready for the next step and they need to grow that depth at spur because they're asking them to drop a little more than they did. The inside linebackers are two Mike bodies because they were having much more success recruiting those type of bodies than the really athletic long-will bodies. This is by far the most depth they've had at linebacker and there is 5-6 that can play.

---The other tight ends need to take a step with Kole Taylor out. Will Dixon it's an important step for him. Jack Sammarco will have more opportunities.

--Josiah Trotter is probably as big of a recruit as we've had here. Brown believes he would have been a significant factor last fall. He comes from a strong background with his father and his brother. He prepared like he was playing every week even though he knew he was out all year.

--Aubrey Burks will play Spear, Zae Jennings, Jaheem Joseph and there will be a corner that moves in. Aubrey Burks has proven he can come off the edge and blitz and they weren't as good at that last year. He has a natural feel for that and it can be a bump. It will be defensive backs unless its 12 or 21 personnel. They can match personnel more than in the past with linebackers.

--For Garrett Greene, it's all about accuracy this off-season. He won't be here to start spring practice because he's attending his grandfather's funeral. He's done a good job here, but he has to get his feet in a better position. He's changing some things with his feet and arm angles so they're playing the long game and he has to be more accurate which he can. Nicco Marchiol it's a great opportunity for him Monday to get a ton of reps and they're going to be intentional about getting him a lot of those reps. He is much more comfortable as a college football player than he was. Marchiol had a great December and has made a lot of strides.

--Brown believes they have to be careful. Utah over the past several years has had as much or more success than some of the teams that are leaving so the conference shouldn't be that much more different. They are closer from a length and size standpoint.

--Brown said he and his family have enjoyed their time here and want to continue to build it the right way. Brown thinks giving money back to his assistants is important. You don't ever want to ask somebody to do something you wouldn't do so they need to understand the importance.

--Neal Brown plans to return to social media and provide access behind the scenes on the people that make it go.