West Virginia holds off Iowa State to break losing streak

The dark days are over. At least for now.

Taz Sherman scored 16 points in his return from a concussion on Tuesday night, leading West Virginia to a 79-63 win over Iowa State — snapping WVU's seven-game losing streak in the process.

A hot start from the Mountaineers quickly put them in the driver's seat. Jalen Bridges and Kobe Johnson opened the game by nailing 3-pointers, pushing West Virginia ahead by six at the under-16 timeout.

Johnson, along with Pauly Paulicap, was placed into the starting rotation following some roster shuffling. Along with the adjustments came the increased presence of guard Seth Wilson, who dropped seven points in a two minute span and helped push WVU's lead to double digits.

While the Mountaineers blossomed, Iowa State remained persistent. Cyclones guard Caleb Grill sank three first-half 3-pointers, allowing Iowa State to keep WVU's lead in the single digits.

West Virginia was able to push back, ultimately entering halftime with a 39-28 lead.

In the second half, WVU's lead continued to grow. The team was dominant from the free throw line, pushing ahead by a high of 18.

But then the struggles began to show. An Iowa State push threatened to trim WVU's lead to single digits, then did with just under five minutes to go.

Still, West Virginia was unfazed. The Mountaineers quickly returned to their strong ways, eventually cementing the 79-63 victory.