Secondary coach ShaDon Brown has a problem but fortunately for him it’s the good kind of problem to have.

After issues across the backend of the defense last season, Brown has as many as five players that he trusts to put into the game at the cornerback spot. That list reads as Montre Miller, Beanie Bishop, Malachi Ruffin, Andrew Wilson-Lamp and Jacolby Spells which is a stark contrast to last year.

“For the first time since I’ve been here, I feel like we’ve got more than two guys you really feel good about running out there on the field,” he said.

Miller and Bishop are transfers into the program with the former spending the spring with the Mountaineers after coming over from Kent State. He has gotten a good grasp of what is being asked of him at cornerback and that has led to a comfort level from Brown. When it comes to Bishop, the former Minnesota and Western Kentucky defensive back has embraced the leadership role in that room and has flashed an alpha personality while holding everybody in that room accountable.

There are returning options as well. Ruffin knows every position in the backend and earned the trust of the coaching staff with his overall play down the stretch last season.

Wilson-Lamp has made a big-time just with his physicality and putting on weight to his frame. That has allowed him to play a lot stronger and have more confidence in the process. He also had some experience on the field down the stretch last year which only further increased that feeling.

“He always could run. He can really run for days. He’s one of those guys that does not get tired and he’s one of those guys that’s made a huge jump,” Brown said.

The final piece is Spells and he’s made perhaps the biggest jump of any of the three. He spent last year going through a trial by error as a true freshman, but he has really changed his body since then adding around 10-pounds to his frame and playing with strength.

The hope is that both of those young cornerbacks are ready for larger roles after they were thrown into the fire in situations before they were really ready for last year due to injuries. The work they’ve done to put themselves in a better position physically also allows them to battle with wide receivers for position.

“I feel like those guys had made a jump because of experience but also because they’ve gotten stronger,” Brown said.

And that’s important so the program doesn’t fall into the same situation it did a year ago when Charles Woods went down after 12-plays and it forced the coaching staff to scramble to try to replace him. That’s made developing actual depth that can be counted on to play in games as a critical focus.

“We’ve got depth. We’re going to play all five. I feel like they’ve earned that you can’t create depth if you don’t play them especially early,” Brown said.

Brown is looking for players at the cornerback position to be aggressive and find a way to make plays. While there is a balance with being in the right spot and being aggressive, being able to put yourself in position to make a game-changing play is worth the risk.

“The more confidence you have the more aggressive you will be,” Brown said.

Bishop agrees.

"I think we make it a big deal to at least try to get your hand on a ball no matter if its pass breakups, breaking to the ball," the transfer said.

It’s something that Brown has been able to diagnose on film as you can see the difference between somebody that plays on his heels or with his pads forward.

The Mountaineers want them to attack and even chart strip attempts and hands on balls similar to how Rick Pitino did when he was the basketball coach at Kentucky. Brown, a Bluegrass native, wants his players to be aggressive when looking for interceptions or trying to create negative plays in the tackle game as well.

The ball is money and if you’re making plays, you’re going to be in a better position to win the game.

“More than anything its alignment getting aligned and playing harder and being able to execute,” Brown said.