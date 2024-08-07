In some football circles, the linebacker position has become somewhat overlooked.

But that certainly isn’t the case at West Virginia where the program has heavily invested in the position.

With the rise of 7-on-7 passing tournaments and spread offenses, the position is one that at times slips through the cracks not only in recruiting but in other areas. But it’s a line of thinking that West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley certainly doesn’t prescribe to.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get to that point,” Lesley said.

Calling the position the quarterback of the defense, Lesley instead invested in building the inside linebacker room at West Virginia where the program now has its best depth there since this coaching staff arrived.

“I think linebacker in a lot of ways if you watch the draft and watch where the importance lies and who drafts the position sometimes even in recruiting I think the linebacker position is undervalued,” Lesley said.

The group which consists of upperclassmen Trey Lathan, Ben Cutter, Josiah Trotter, Reid Carrico and Caden Bister as well as a pair of true freshmen in Curtis Jones and Rickey Williams.

Lathan was limited to just 264 snaps after a leg injury cost him all but five games but was highly productive when on the field with 27 tackles and a forced fumble as a redshirt freshman He is now full-go and has added weight to his frame after flashing his athleticism and pass rushing ability a season ago.

Cutter played 464 snaps after being thrust into a large role due to injuries at the position as a true freshman and recorded 56 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Trotter didn’t see the field in 2023 after a torn ACL in the spring but physically stands out in the position room and was a very highly recruited option there.

“The combination of size, the power, the explosiveness and the athleticism with speed at 240-plus. It’s a combo and there’s not really anything he does bad whether it’s a blitz, coverage, tackling, fitting and reading. He’s just a total package type of guy,” Lesley said.

Carrico joined the program in the off-season after being limited to just 20 defensive snaps during his three years with Ohio State but was a highly recruited prospect that has caught the eyes of Lesley.

“Reid is deceptively fast, but I think the defense fits Reid’s skill set. He’s a true inside backer, he’s strong, he’s powerful and explosive but he brings a mental component and understanding,” Lesley said.

Biser played 134 snaps a season ago but has continued to improve his overall flexibility in order to take on a larger role. And with the freshmen behind them, the Mountaineers are in a place that they truly haven’t been with not only some real competition but actual numbers that can be depended on in a game.

“This is the deepest, most experienced we’ve had. That’s fun to watch, it’s good to have,” Lesley said.

The veteran coordinator looks at the position as the quarterback on the defense and heading into the 2024 campaign he feels strong about where the Mountaineers are at in that room.