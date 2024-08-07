PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

West Virginia invests in the linebacker position

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

In some football circles, the linebacker position has become somewhat overlooked.

But that certainly isn’t the case at West Virginia where the program has heavily invested in the position.

With the rise of 7-on-7 passing tournaments and spread offenses, the position is one that at times slips through the cracks not only in recruiting but in other areas. But it’s a line of thinking that West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley certainly doesn’t prescribe to.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get to that point,” Lesley said.

Calling the position the quarterback of the defense, Lesley instead invested in building the inside linebacker room at West Virginia where the program now has its best depth there since this coaching staff arrived.

“I think linebacker in a lot of ways if you watch the draft and watch where the importance lies and who drafts the position sometimes even in recruiting I think the linebacker position is undervalued,” Lesley said.

The group which consists of upperclassmen Trey Lathan, Ben Cutter, Josiah Trotter, Reid Carrico and Caden Bister as well as a pair of true freshmen in Curtis Jones and Rickey Williams.

Lathan was limited to just 264 snaps after a leg injury cost him all but five games but was highly productive when on the field with 27 tackles and a forced fumble as a redshirt freshman He is now full-go and has added weight to his frame after flashing his athleticism and pass rushing ability a season ago.

Cutter played 464 snaps after being thrust into a large role due to injuries at the position as a true freshman and recorded 56 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Trotter didn’t see the field in 2023 after a torn ACL in the spring but physically stands out in the position room and was a very highly recruited option there.

“The combination of size, the power, the explosiveness and the athleticism with speed at 240-plus. It’s a combo and there’s not really anything he does bad whether it’s a blitz, coverage, tackling, fitting and reading. He’s just a total package type of guy,” Lesley said.

Carrico joined the program in the off-season after being limited to just 20 defensive snaps during his three years with Ohio State but was a highly recruited prospect that has caught the eyes of Lesley.

“Reid is deceptively fast, but I think the defense fits Reid’s skill set. He’s a true inside backer, he’s strong, he’s powerful and explosive but he brings a mental component and understanding,” Lesley said.

Biser played 134 snaps a season ago but has continued to improve his overall flexibility in order to take on a larger role. And with the freshmen behind them, the Mountaineers are in a place that they truly haven’t been with not only some real competition but actual numbers that can be depended on in a game.

“This is the deepest, most experienced we’ve had. That’s fun to watch, it’s good to have,” Lesley said.

The veteran coordinator looks at the position as the quarterback on the defense and heading into the 2024 campaign he feels strong about where the Mountaineers are at in that room.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3Mvd2VzdC12aXJnaW5pYS1pbnZlc3RzLWluLWxiLXBvc2l0 aW9uIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVs bCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50 LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVs ZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7 CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5q cyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNy YyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVs LnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3Nj cmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29y ZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMl M0ElMkYlMkZ3ZXN0dmlyZ2luaWEucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ3ZXN0 LXZpcmdpbmlhLWludmVzdHMtaW4tbGItcG9zaXRpb24mYzU9MjAyMjczMzE3 NCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0g RW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=