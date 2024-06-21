The Rivals.com three-star prospect took a visit to Morgantown for a junior day and then returned to campus for an official visit during the May 31-June 2 weekend. The talented athlete was recruited by secondary coach ShaDon Brown who serves as the area recruiter for Kentucky.

Quisenberry, 5-foot-8, 166-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over other scholarship offers from Michigan, Mississippi, Kentucky, Louisville and Virginia Tech.

The West Virginia football program has landed an offensive playmaker with a commitment from Danville (Ky.) Boyle County 2025 athlete Montavin Quisenberry .

Quisenberry then took an official visit to Louisville June 7-9 and was scheduled to head to Kentucky for a visit but did not make that trip over the June 14-16 weekend.

The Mountaineers have been involved in the recruitment of Quisenberry since January of 2023.

A jack-of-all-trades type of athlete, Quisenberry is slotted to play inside wide receiver for the Mountaineers and is coming off a season where he recorded 43 catches for 864 yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing 82 times for 800 yards and 18 more scores. He also had five touchdowns on special teams returns.

Quisenberry becomes third wide receiver to commit to West Virginia in the 2025 class behind Hurricane (W.Va.) wide receiver Tyshawn Dues and Cheshire (Ct.) Academy 2025 wide receiver Teriq Mallory. He is the 17th commitment overall for the Mountaineers this cycle.

WVSports.com will have more with Quisenberry in the near future.