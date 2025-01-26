West Virginia lands 2025 athlete Weaver

That led to a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers Jan. 5 with former Appalachian State assistant and current West Virginia cornerbacks coach Rod West serving as the lead recruiter.

Weaver, 5-foot-10, 170-pounds, was initially committed to Appalachian State prior to opening his recruitment Dec. 3.

West Virginia has added another versatile athlete in Anderson (S.C.) Westside 2025 athlete Armoni Weaver .

“Coach West was on the old staff at App State, and he left and went to West Virginia and then got connected and boom,” he previously said.

West Virginia is targeting Weaver as a slot wide receiver and on top of West, he was recruited by inside wide receivers coach Blaine Stewart.

The all-purpose athlete caught 26 passes for 541 yards and 7 touchdowns during this past season.

Weaver took an official visit to West Virginia over the weekend and saw enough during that trip to commit to the Mountaineers, giving the program a versatile athlete in the 2025 class.

Weaver is the third wide receiver commit for West Virginia in the 2025 high school recruiting class behind Hurricane (W.Va.) athlete Tyshawn Dues and Drexel Hill (Pa.) Monsignor Bonner athlete Jalil Hall.

He is the second player from his high school to commit to the program following Anderson (S.C.) Westside 2025 athlete Chamarryus Bomar.

Overall, Weaver is the 24th commitment for West Virginia in the 2025 class.

WVSports.com will have more with Weaver in the near future.