West Virginia is the latest in the mix for 2026 DB Micah Williams
Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military School 2026 safety Micah Williams only started talking with West Virginia around a week ago but now holds a scholarship offer from the program.
Williams, 6-foot-0, 200-pounds, has been in contact with assistant defensive back and spears coach Tre Bell who gave him the news that the Mountaineers were jumping into the mix.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news