Lesley, West Virginia must adapt with unexpected adjustment

College coaches put systems in place to adjust for any scenario. Even those that you could never see coming such as what unfolded with defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley against Albany.

In the second quarter, Lesley was hit in a sideline collision and sported the bandage to show it during the media session just a few days later.

On the play, Lesley braced for the initial impact, but the offensive player fell into his feet which caused his head to move forward and collide with the helmet of his own linebacker Caden Biser.

“I knew right before it hit. ‘This ain’t gonna be good,’” he said.

Lesley, who typically stands behind the offense, was only at that spot on the field due to the fact he had been arguing the previous penalty call which had taken a 3rd and 9 situation to a 3rd and 4. Upon impact, Lesley immediately felt his face bleeding and was momentarily stunned.

But his initial reaction was to get in the next play, before defensive line coach AJ Jackson was able to sit him down to focus on tending to his injury. That shifted the defensive play calling over to ShaDon Brown and Lesley would miss two defensive series as he had his head glued shut.

“You talk about sudden change but I don’t think you’re ever expecting that one,” he said.

Once in the locker room for halftime, Lesley got after his team so much that he popped the glue open and that would then require stitches. It’s definitely a unique situation, but one that Lesley handled as seamlessly as possible given the circumstances.

“You have systems in place just like the players, something happens, get a call in place, get them lined up. It’s get it in and move on with the game,” he said.







