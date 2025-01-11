West Virginia looking for another good response following the Arizona loss

Through 14 games, West Virginia has suffered only three losses.

The first was a 24-point blowout loss to Pitt, and the Mountaineers followed it up with a 43-point win over Iona, followed by a win over Gonzaga.

The second was an overtime loss the day after beating Gonzaga, falling to Louisville, and the Mountaineers followed it up with a win over Arizona the next day.

The third time around will be this Sunday as the Mountaineers head to Colorado after falling to that same Arizona team on Tuesday.

"Guys have been great. They've responded well. The couple losses we've had this year, they've responded well after those as well. They're a pretty focused group, they understand we didn't necessarily have our A-game the other night," DeVries said.

Arizona beat the Mountaineers as WVU struggled to get their offense going. They scored a season-low 56 points, while they allowed the most points in a game since they first beat Arizona.

"They focused hard on what went wrong and we did plenty of things right in that game too. There were also some things in some areas that we need to be better in and we all know that. Even as a coaching staff, there's some things we felt we needed to do better as well," DeVries said.

DeVries has tried to keep his group focused through the ups and downs of the first couple months of the season. The Mountaineers have reeled off multiple big wins, but the losses have come and his team has been able to rebound following those as well.

"Just making sure we have that very narrow focus on turning the page after wins and losses. After the big win at Kansas, that would've been easy to not come out and be as focused after that big win and stuff and I thought our guys really took the win and were able to focus in on Oklahoma State," DeVries said.

The Mountaineers would beat Oklahoma State by 19 before falling to the Wildcats by the same score on Tuesday. Now, the Mountaineers turn their attention to a two-game road trip which begins a brutal three games in a seven-day stretch. They travel to Colorado, to No. 12 Houston, before returning home to face No. 3 Iowa State.

"We thought we prepared well for Arizona, we just didn't get it done that night. All we can do is learn from wins, learn from losses, and go for that next scout and preparation that we have and right now that's Colorado," DeVries said.