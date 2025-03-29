West Virginia looking to develop options at center

West Virginia has a lot of questions to answer up front on the offensive line. And that’s natural after the Mountaineers lost all five starters up front and several of the key backups.

In terms of total snaps played last year, West Virginia must replace the top six options from last season and in total, only bring back 116 total snaps played from 2024.

While the coaching staff has been aggressive when it comes to filling holes in the transfer portal, it’s far from a given that those will be primed to step into those roles.

That’s a concern across the board, but one key spot up front that must be replaced right in the middle at the center position.

Fortunately, West Virginia had an in-house replacement ready to go last year with Brandon Yates filling the spot left behind when Zach Frazier entered the NFL Draft. Yates had already played four full seasons prior to that and stepped in with 861 snaps in 2024 and put together his best year to date.

Now, new head coach Rich Rodriguez is looking for his replacement.

“That’s the hardest position to play,” Rodriguez said.

On the plus side, the bulk of those returning snaps from a season ago are from Landen Livingston, who saw 86 of those 116 across seven games. But like all other spots on the roster, Rodriguez wants to see competition and have as many as four or five that are able to handle the job.

“You can never have too many centers. Too many guys that can snap,” Rodriguez said.

Along with Livingston, North Carolina State transfer Robby Martin, among others are working at the position but every other spot it’s a new coaching staff and scheme that they must adjust to.

The success of the offensive line is a key component in making the Rodriguez offensive scheme operate and that starts right in the middle at center.

“That’s part of our key offensively is the o-line moving guys that won’t want to be moved,” he said.