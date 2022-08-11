West Virginia looking to sort out depth on DL
West Virginia defensive line coach AJ Jackson has been having trouble trying to sleep.
Not because of a lack of options up front, more in the sense that he has to try to pair down those competitions at the second and third levels to determine what the rotations will ultimately look like in the season opener.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news