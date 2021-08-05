West Virginia looks to younger roster options for pass rushing help

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has high hopes for the future of passing rushing in Morgantown.

A large reason for that is the development of two outside linebackers that have developed into defensive ends during their short time in Morgantown.

Lanell Carr and Taurus Simmons were signed in the 2020 recruiting class as bandit linebackers initially but both of their bodies have started to move closer to the line of scrimmage.

Simmons played only 8 snaps across a single game on the defensive side in 2020, while Carr was used on 14 snaps across three games each as a late game situational pass rusher. But even that limited opportunities on the field has helped them gain an understanding of what it's going to take to be successful in the Big 12.

But Brown believes that could change as early as this fall.

“I think both of those guys are going to be high level players. I’ll be disappointed if they’re not factors for us this fall and gives us significant snaps,” he said. “I think they have a lot of potential in the future.”

Carr, 6-foot-1, 250-pounds, has added weight to his frame which has helped the transition to move of a defensive end with his pass rushing skills.

“Lanell is probably the most natural pass rusher we have. He’s working on continuing to change his body. He had two really good days in a row,” Brown said. “He’s a guy that’s got upside.”

Simmons, 6-foot-2, 252-pounds, has taken the same path into a defensive end and is very strong for his size. He simply outworks many at the position and has put himself in line for a major role increase.

The Mountaineers are looking for more juice off the edge and perhaps it will be a pair of redshirt freshmen in Carr and Simmons that will be able to provide it.

“I’m excited about both of them,” he said.