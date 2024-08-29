West Virginia understands that if the offense wants to take the next step this coming season the Mountaineers pass catchers need to be able to win in press situations.

It was something that presented some challenges for the offense last season, as in order to stop the run game teams would load the box and force the offense to try to win those battles through physical coverage.

It’s been a point of emphasis all off-season to find ways to be more effective there.

One reason for some of the hiccups is the simple fact that West Virginia was playing primarily with a cast of younger players and they physically had to develop. That has naturally been addressed as a full off-season in the strength and conditioning program has helped to generate that strength.

The wide receivers had the movement skills, but now have the strength to combat it.

“Now I’m excited to see them come press us. I can’t wait to see what happens,” receivers coach Bilal Marshall said.

Quarterbacks coach Tyler Allen shares many of the same thoughts and welcomes teams trying to play zero coverage as quarterback Garrett Greene has worked on both his touch and accuracy all off-season. That has led to him completing a higher percentage of his passes from this year over last.

“If people want to go zero against us, come on. He’s ready for it. He can make every throw,” Allen said.

But it isn’t only the wide receivers that benefit from working in those physical conditions. Cornerback Garnett Hollis has thoroughly enjoyed competing against those out wide and it’s to a point where it needs to be in terms of making both units better.

Hollis understands that the wide receivers have good releases and are savvy with their game which forces him to utilize his technique in order to defend them. And if he doesn’t practice his technique, it means that those pass catchers will be able to get by him in those physical settings.

“All those guys have tools in their bag so being able to go against them every day is something I look forward to. I know it’s going to be a day that iron sharpens iron,” he said.

Winning in those one-on-one situations is a focus for the Mountaineers and it’s something that they need to be able to showcase if the offense truly wants to take a step forward.