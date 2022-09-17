West Virginia understands that in order to win football games, the offense must be able to run the ball.

The Mountaineers averaged only 116.9 yards on the ground per game last season and through two contests against power five opponents that total has jumped to 168-yards per contest. The offense has seven runs over 10+ yards and was able to rush for 190-yards in the season opener.

The offense has used three different running backs through the first two games ranging from redshirt sophomore Tony Mathis, freshman CJ Donaldson and sophomore Justin Johnson. It’s a committee approach, but one that offensive coordinator Graham Harrell isn’t shy about rolling with a hot hand.

That was present in the second half of the Kansas game where Johnson got the call down the stretch as he served as a spark plug on the ground.

“I think you want to feed the hot hand. It doesn’t matter if it’s running or throwing the ball, but at the same time you’ve got to keep them fresh,” Harrell said.

On the season, the carries have been split with Mathis (32) leading the way and Donaldson (20) and Johnson (11) having a chunk of the opportunities. There is confidence in all three to do what is asked of them which makes it a situation where any of them could be called upon.

“When you have three you have a better chance to keep them fresh,” he said.

Part of that confidence is the fact that the Mountaineers have developed all three where they can do anything that is asked out of them on a given play. While some might execute some plays better than the other in certain instances, there are no question that each can handle their roles.

That includes pass protection where Donaldson has made a name for himself over the first two games after questions on his effectiveness in that department given his youth.

“The best thing about it so far is you haven’t had to call plays differently based on who’s in the game,” Harrell said.