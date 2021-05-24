West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Caleb Coleman
West Virginia had needs remaining on the 2021 roster and the coaching staff addressed one of those with the commitment of Hutchinson C.C. (Kan.) defensive back Caleb Coleman.
Coleman, 6-foot-2, 185-pounds, moved squarely into the picture in early May when West Virginia extended a scholarship offer to the versatile defensive back. Co-defensive coordinator ShaDon Brown served as the lead recruiter and things moved quickly between the pair as they developed a bond.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news