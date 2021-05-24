West Virginia had needs remaining on the 2021 roster and the coaching staff addressed one of those with the commitment of Hutchinson C.C. (Kan.) defensive back Caleb Coleman.

Coleman, 6-foot-2, 185-pounds, moved squarely into the picture in early May when West Virginia extended a scholarship offer to the versatile defensive back. Co-defensive coordinator ShaDon Brown served as the lead recruiter and things moved quickly between the pair as they developed a bond.