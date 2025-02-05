West Virginia vs. TCU Computer Predictions

Both West Virginia and TCU look to win their second game in a row on Wednesday as the Mountaineers head to Fort Worth to take on the Horned Frogs.

Computer models such as BartTorvik, BPI, and KenPom predict the matchup between both teams.

BPI — BPI gives TCU a 54.1 percent chance of winning on Wednesday. The projected point differential is 1.0 in favor of the Horned Frogs. TCU is ranked 60th in the BPI rankings while WVU is ranked 47th.

BartTorvik — BartTorvik favors the Mountaineers, giving them a 55 percent chance of winning on Wednesday. The projected point differential is 1.2 in favor of West Virginia, with the final score projected to be 61-60 WVU. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 31 in the T-Rank rankings, while TCU is ranked 69th.

KenPom — KenPom views this game as a virtual toss-up, with the Mountaineers being given a 49 percent chance to win. The projected final score is 63-62 in favor of TCU. West Virginia is 43rd in the latest KenPom rankings, while TCU is 83rd.

Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. ET from Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth on Wednesday, with the game will be televised on ESPN+.