Port St. Lucie (Fla.) Treasure Coast 2023 defensive lineman Corey McIntyre had built in ties to the West Virginia football program and now will be spending his college career in Morgantown.

McIntyre, Jr., 6-foot-4, 280-pounds, is the son of former the Mountaineers defensive end and linebacker of the same name in the early 2000’s He selected West Virginia over other offers from N.C. State, Pittsburgh, Washington State, Mississippi State and South Florida, among others.

The Mountaineers first jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer in October of 2021 and things have only continued to build between the pair over that period of time.