West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Daveon Walker

West Virginia continues to add pieces to the roster and the latest was from the junior college ranks with a commitment from Butler C.C. Daveon Walker. Walker, 6-foot-2, 200-pounds, grabbed an offer from the Mountaineers Jan. 4 and then took an official visit to Morgantown where he saw enough to commit to the program a few days later. The talented wide receiver held offers from North Carolina, Samford and a number of others.

This past season at Butler he recorded a total of 19 catches for 331 yards. Prior to that Walker was at Vanderbilt where he spent two seasons and played in just one game before transferring to Butler. The Georgia native played at Warer Robins High school where he caught 60 passes for 1,154 yards and 13 touchdowns. Walker is the latest addition to the wide receiver room this off season joining four transfers in Jacksonville State transfer Cam Vaughn, Eastern Michgan transfer Oran Singleton, Youngstown State wide receiver Cyrus Traugh and Jacksonville State wide receiver Jarod Bowie. WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Walker and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future. Skill set: Walker is a wide receiver with good size that understands body positioning as well as how to go up and get the football when it’s in the air. He has the right combination of size to win in contested catch situations and the ability to win down the field. Displays good body control to adjust to the football and is used primarily as an outside wide receiver during his lone season at Butler and there is likely where he ends up in Morgantown. Given his size, Walker also is a tough tackle once he catches the football and shows the ability to make people miss. The Mountaineers have added a nice mixture of different skill sets for the wide receiver room so far this off-season and Walker has the versatility to fit several roles.