West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Jahmir Davis

Cincinnati (Oh.) La Salle 2025 offensive tackle Jahmir Davis has committed to West Virginia. The 6-foot-6, 305-pounder, picked the Mountaineers after a weekend official visit to campus where he earned a scholarship offer from the Big 12 Conference program. The Buckeye State product also held offer from Marshall and Kent State but had been on the West Virginia radar since the summer. That interest picked up over the past several weeks after a strong senior season where he earned Division II Southwest District All Star first-team selection honors.

Davis was recruited by recruiting coordinators Trey Neyer and Ken Signoretti and then developed into a connection with offensive line coach Matt Moore. The offensive tackle fills a need for West Virginia in the 2025 class and becomes the third offensive lineman to commit to the program this cycle behind Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2025 offensive lineman Gavin Crawford and Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive lineman Eidan Buchanan. Overall, Davis is the 23rd prospect to commit to West Virginia in the 2025 class. WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Davis and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future. Skill set: Davis possesses excellent size and good athleticism for an offensive tackle. He also has an impressive wingspan which is going to help him in his role at the position. An under-the-radar type, West Virginia has had a lot of success over the years with identifying these athletic body types and molding them for their roles along the offensive front and Davis has the potential to do the same. The Mountaineers needed to find another tackle type body in this class and Davis checks that box physically, while also impressing with his play on the field as a senior.