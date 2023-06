Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers 2024 defensive back Keelan Flowe came into his official visit to West Virginia with the Mountaineers on top and left the trip by committing to the football program.

Flowe, 6-foot-0, 170-pounds, also received scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, Old Dominion, Liberty, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State.

But the interest level in the Mountaineers was high from the time that the program jumped in as the first power five offer.