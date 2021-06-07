West Virginia has landed yet another valuable piece to the 2022 recruiting class when Cleveland Heights (Oh.) offensive lineman Maurice Hamilton picked the Mountaineers after an official visit to campus.

Hamilton, 6-foot-4, 337-pounds, had collected offers from schools such as Iowa State, Purdue and several others but West Virginia emerged as the favorite. He took a self-guided tour to Morgantown for the annual Gold-Blue game in April and then was back on the first official visit weekend of the summer.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was recruited by both offensive line coach Matt Moore as well as inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz who handles Hamilton’s recruiting area. Those connections proved to be significant as the coaches were at the center of his choice to pick the Mountaineers.