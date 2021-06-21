West Virginia has filled the need at quarterback in the 2022 class with a major addition in the commitment of Chandler (Az.) Hamilton quarterback Nicco Marchiol.

Marchiol, 6-foot-3, 230-pounds, opened up his recruitment after a commitment to Florida State and took official visits to West Virginia, Michigan State and Arizona State before selecting the Mountaineers.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect was one of the more highly sought-after signal callers on the market earning scholarship offers from Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska, TCU, LSU, Georgia and many other programs on top of the schools he visited in June.