Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands 2023 athlete Rodney Gallagher was set to commit on Fourth of July but there were still fireworks for the West Virginia football program after receiving his pledge early.

Gallagher, 6-foot-0, 170-pounds, selected West Virginia over a long list of scholarship offers including Penn State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas, Pittsburgh, Oklahoma State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona State, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska and many others.

The two-sport standout athlete was the priority prospect for West Virginia in the 2023 cycle due to his natural athleticism, explosion and proximity to campus.