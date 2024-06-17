West Virginia surged to the forefront of his recruitment following the June 7-9 official visit to campus where he was able to get a complete picture view of the program and the coaching staff.

Etienne, 6-foot-1, 180-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over Kansas State after taking official visits to both programs on back-to-back weekends in June.

West Virginia has beaten out another Big 12 program for the services of Lakeland (Fla.) 2025 defensive back Sammy Etienne following his commitment.

Offensive coordinator Chad Scott along with secondary coach ShaDon Brown served as the lead recruiters for Etienne and the pair were critical in securing his commitment.

West Virginia only offered Etienne in May during the evaluation period, but things picked up quickly between the two leading to the program securing his first official visit. That would end up proving critical in his decision-making process as it set the tone for the rest of his recruitment.

Etienne previously attended Auburndale which has produced several players for the Mountaineers over the past few cycles including safety Aubrey Burks and defensive lineman Nate Gabriel.

The Mountaineers are targeting Etienne as a cornerback in the defensive scheme due to his athletic ability in the backend and how he can move around to multiple positions in the secondary.

Also, a track athlete, Etienne recorded 59 tackles and an interception this past season.

Etienne becomes the fourth defensive back to commit to West Virginia in the class joining Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork 2025 cornerback Elgin Sessions, Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal 2025 defensive back Terrance “Deuce” Edwards and Huntington (W.Va.) 2025 athlete Zah Jackson.

He represents the 15th total commitment in the cycle for West Virginia.

WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Etienne and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future.

Skill set:

Etienne possesses great length and size, which makes him effective in coverage with his ability to run with opposing wide receivers. He demonstrates the ability to make plays on the ball as well as track it. This is on display on his film when he flips to play wide receiver as well as he has a knack for coming down with the ball.

The defensive back is a feisty tackler that doesn’t shy away from contact and has the frame to add some good weight to fill out even further once he arrives at the college level.

Also, an effective weapon with the ball in his hands, Etienne could help on special teams as a return option and becomes an option to score if he is able to pick off a pass.