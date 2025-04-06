West Virginia lands commitment of transfer big Obioha

West Virginia has added the first basketball transfer under new head coach Ross Hodge in UNC Wilmington center Harlan Obioha per a report. The news was first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN. Obioha, 7-foot-0, 280-pounds, averaged 9.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and shot 63-percent from the field this past season while starting 23 games.

