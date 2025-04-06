West Virginia lands commitment of transfer big Obioha

West Virginia has added the first basketball transfer under new head coach Ross Hodge in UNC Wilmington center Harlan Obioha per a report.
The news was first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN.
Obioha, 7-foot-0, 280-pounds, averaged 9.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and shot 63-percent from the field this past season while starting 23 games.
Prior to that, Obioha started his career at Niagara where he averaged 10.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists, in 26.6 minutes per game in his second season.
Obioha has one season of eligibility remaining.
Obioha is the first known transfer commitment for the Mountaineers this off-season.
WVSports.com will have more on the commitment of Obioha.
