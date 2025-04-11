2026 DB Powell believes West Virginia scheme a perfect match

“I have a great connection with all the coaches even on the offensive side and they make me feel like a top priority,” Powell said.

Powell, 6-foot-3, 210-pounds, had held an offer from the Mountaineers since late January and since that point developed a strong connection with nickels/sams coach Henry Weinreich as well as defensive coordinator Zac Alley along with many other members of the coaching staff.

The decision to ultimately commit to the West Virginia football program came down to both relationships and fit for Springfield (Oh.) 2026 athlete Taj Powell .

That was evident every time he visited Morgantown and made him feel at ease with the coaches' plan for him.

“Played a lot on coaches' communication, always making sure I felt like a top priority when I went up there to visit for spring practice,” he said.

So naturally, both parties were excited when Powell gave them the news that he wanted to call West Virginia his home at the college level.

“I called Coach Weinreich and as soon as I let him know, it was pure excitement. And moments after I was greeted with love and acceptance from the rest of the staff, which meant a lot to me,” he said.

On the field, Powell believes he is a natural fit for what West Virginia wants to do on the defensive side of the ball with his combination of size, speed and athleticism. The coaching staff has a plan to put him in the best position to make plays and plan on utilizing the nickels and outside linebackers in a way that matches his strengths on the field.

“They implement the safety and outside linebacker on a lot of blitzes, and I feel like that’s a big part of my game,” he said. “They plan to use me a lot in the blitz game, coming off the edge and also different actions they use to set the quarterback up to fall right into my lap for a sack.”

Powell is looking forward to playing in the scheme and believes that he should have an opportunity to become the best possible version of himself on the field.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is excited to have his college decision made and now will close out his senior season at the high school level before beginning his career at West Virginia. He plans to enroll in January.

“I can’t wait till I get there. I can’t wait to feel the excitement and team pride and spirit. I know West Virginia has a crazy fan base, one of the best in the country, so I can’t wait to experience that myself,” he said.