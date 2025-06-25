Smosna explains why West Virginia felt like home

Michael Smosna didn’t expect to end up in Morgantown, but once things started moving, it didn’t take long for the decision to feel right.

“I chose West Virginia because it’s a top-tier program and after talking with the coaching staff it was obvious they had a vision for how I could fit in here,” Smosna told WVSports.com. “Then I got the opportunity to see it first hand and there was no doubt. This is where I belong.”

The McMurry standout joins WVU after a breakout season that saw him hit .439 with seven triples, eight home runs, and 16 stolen bases. He was named the 2025 SCAC Player of the Year and is rated as the top Division III catcher by 64Analytics.

He also brings a presence behind the plate that goes beyond numbers.

“I bring a lot of experience behind the plate, a leadership mentality to the locker room, and I am always learning from those around me,” Smosna said. “I’m excited to get out and meet the guys. Ready for a great year.”

The Mountaineers continue to tap into multiple levels of the portal as they reload the roster, and Smosna gives the program another proven piece with upside and drive.