West Virginia has flipped the commitment of Cheshire (Ct.) Academy 2025 wide receiver Teriq Mallory, giving the Mountaineers an impressive outside pass-catching option.

Mallory, 6-foot-5, 190-pounds, had been committed to the Demon Deacons since April 13 but took an official visit to Morgantown May 31-June 2 where he was able to get another look at the Mountaineers. That trip proved enough to secure his pledge at the end of the visit.

Wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall served as the lead recruiter for Mallory and was the coach who extended a scholarship offer to him while he was on campus for a junior day visit in January. The Mountaineers remained in the mix for Mallory landing in his top four prior to his pledge to Wake Forest.