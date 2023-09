West Virginia didn’t have to go far for the first commitment in the 2025 class as the Mountaineers football program added a pledge from Hurricane (W.Va.) 2025 wide receiver Tyshawn Dues.

Dues, 5-foot-11, 160-pounds, also held offers from Kent State, Marshall, Akron and Eastern Kentucky but the Mountaineers surged to the forefront of his recruitment after jumping into the mix with a scholarship offer following an impressive camp performance this summer.