West Virginia Mountaineers football adds JUCO safety McLaurin
West Virginia needed immediate help in the secondary for next season and the program should be getting just that with the commitment of Ellisville (Miss.) Jones J.C. safety Marques McLaurin.
McLaurin, 6-foot-1, 205-pounds, only received an offer from the Mountaineers Dec. 2 and things moved quickly between the two parties as he turned around a scheduled an official visit the next weekend.
The Mississippi native is coming off a highly productive season at Jones where he rolled up 36 tackles and 5 interceptions leading to the Mountaineers becoming involved in his recruitment in recent weeks.
While he had also collected offers from Memphis, South Alabama, Tulane, Texas State, Southern Mississippi, Louisiana-Monroe and Toledo, West Virginia was his first from the power five level.
The junior college defensive back left Morgantown highly impressed with the experience and should slot in as a potential candidate to step in and contribute at multiple safety positions.
“Coaches like that I’m willing to come down and hit. I also have good ball skills,” he said.
McLaurin has three years left to play and is set to graduate in December meaning that he will be arriving in Morgantown in time for the January semester.
Overall, McLaurin makes up the second safety commitment for West Virginia in the 2022 class behind Harper Woods (Mi.) safety Christion Stokes. He represents the 17th overall commitment in the class.
WVSports.com will have more with McLaurin in the near future.
