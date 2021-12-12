West Virginia Mountaineers football adds JUCO safety McLaurin

West Virginia needed immediate help in the secondary for next season and the program should be getting just that with the commitment of Ellisville (Miss.) Jones J.C. safety Marques McLaurin. McLaurin, 6-foot-1, 205-pounds, only received an offer from the Mountaineers Dec. 2 and things moved quickly between the two parties as he turned around a scheduled an official visit the next weekend. The Mississippi native is coming off a highly productive season at Jones where he rolled up 36 tackles and 5 interceptions leading to the Mountaineers becoming involved in his recruitment in recent weeks.

While he had also collected offers from Memphis, South Alabama, Tulane, Texas State, Southern Mississippi, Louisiana-Monroe and Toledo, West Virginia was his first from the power five level. The junior college defensive back left Morgantown highly impressed with the experience and should slot in as a potential candidate to step in and contribute at multiple safety positions. “Coaches like that I’m willing to come down and hit. I also have good ball skills,” he said. McLaurin has three years left to play and is set to graduate in December meaning that he will be arriving in Morgantown in time for the January semester. Overall, McLaurin makes up the second safety commitment for West Virginia in the 2022 class behind Harper Woods (Mi.) safety Christion Stokes. He represents the 17th overall commitment in the class. WVSports.com will have more with McLaurin in the near future.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Nb3JnYW50b3duLCBJ4oCZTSBIT01FISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVHJ1c3RUaGVDbGltYj9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RydXN0VGhlQ2xpbWI8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9UWFh5czB3eVI4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vVFhYeXMwd3lSODwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXJxdWVzTWNsYXVyaW4g KEBtYXJxdWVzMW1jKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21h cnF1ZXMxbWMvc3RhdHVzLzE0NzAxMzY0Mzg0MDI1NTU5MTU/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTIsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==