West Virginia was set to take one tight end in the 2020 recruiting class and has now landed that piece of the puzzle with a commitment from Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic athlete Charles Finley. Finley, 6-foot-4, 210-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over offers from Maryland, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Connecticut, East Carolina, Toledo and several more. The versatile pass catcher made multiple visits to Morgantown after receiving a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers in mid-May. Inside wide receiver and tight ends coach Travis Trickett developed a strong connection with Finley which helped the program secure the pledge.

The blossoming tight end has grown two inches over the last year and has impressed at various camp stops throughout the course of the summer with his speed and route running as well as making contested catches from his position. However, after transferring from Don Bosco last season he missed several games and had limited tape for college programs to evaluate.

The athletic tight end was attracted to how the Mountaineers highlight the position in the offense and how he could be used not only as a blocker but a pass catcher with his size down the seams. Other schools that have reached out to Finley include Penn State and Georgia. Finley represents the 13th commitment for West Virginia in the 2020 class and should serve as the only tight end in the cycle for the program. WVSports.com will have more with Finley in the near future.

