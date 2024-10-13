Advertisement
Published Oct 13, 2024
West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Iowa State
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
Managing Editor
WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much against Iowa State.

Quarterbacks
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Garrett Greene*

66

28

38

Running Backs
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Jahiem White*

35

18

17

CJ Donaldson

34

12

22

Wide Receivers
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Hudson Clement*

46

20

26

Traylon Ray*

44

20

24

Rodney Gallagher

44

15

29

Preston Fox

22

8

14

Justin Robinson

20

8

12

DayDay Farmer

5

2

3

Tight Ends
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Kole Taylor*

52

19

33

Treylan Davis

21

12

9

Jack Sammarco

7

6

1

Offensive Line
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Wyatt Milum*

66

28

38

Ja'Quay Hubbard*

66

28

38

Nick Malone*

66

28

38

Tomas Rimac*

66

28

38

Brandon Yates*

54

26

28

Landen Livingston

12

2

10

Defensive Line
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Sean Martin*

55

32

23

Fatorma Mulbah*

50

34

16

T.J. Jackson*

42

19

23

Asani Redwood

42

24

18

Hammond Russell

26

14

12

Nate Gabriel

9

3

6

Linebackers
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Josiah Trotter*

71

40

31

Trey Lathan*

63

37

26

Tyrin Bradley*

47

30

17

Ty French

28

10

18

Reid Carrico

25

17

8

Ben Cutter

6

4

2

Safeties
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Anthony Wilson*

73

40

33

Jaheem Joseph*

72

39

33

Keke Tarnue

28

12

16

Aubrey Burks*

27

12

15

Kole Taylor

1

0

1

Cornerbacks
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Ayden Garnes*

62

32

30

Garnett Hollis*

61

32

29

Dontez Fagan

14

8

6

