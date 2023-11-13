West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Oklahoma
So here is who played and how much against Oklahoma.
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Garrett Greene*
|
65
|
33
|
32
|
Nicco Marchiol
|
11
|
7
|
4
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
CJ Donaldson*
|
37
|
21
|
16
|
Jaheim White
|
28
|
12
|
16
|
Justin Johnson
|
12
|
7
|
5
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Devin Carter*
|
59
|
31
|
28
|
Traylon Ray
|
50
|
25
|
25
|
Preston Fox
|
46
|
23
|
23
|
EJ Horton*
|
25
|
13
|
12
|
Rodney Gallagher*
|
13
|
7
|
6
|
Hudson Clement
|
13
|
6
|
7
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Kole Taylor*
|
60
|
32
|
28
|
Treylan Davis
|
30
|
18
|
12
|
Will Dixon
|
2
|
0
|
2
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Wyatt Milum*
|
76
|
40
|
36
|
Tomas Rimac*
|
76
|
40
|
36
|
Brandon Yates*
|
75
|
40
|
35
|
Zach Frazier*
|
71
|
38
|
33
|
Doug Nester*
|
65
|
34
|
31
|
Nick Malone
|
16
|
11
|
5
|
Ja'Quay Hubbard
|
6
|
2
|
4
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Eddie Vesterinen*
|
40
|
18
|
22
|
Sean Martin*
|
36
|
17
|
19
|
Mike Lockhart*
|
33
|
15
|
18
|
Tomiwa Durojaiye
|
27
|
16
|
11
|
Jalen Thornton
|
26
|
13
|
13
|
Fatorma Mulbah
|
25
|
13
|
12
|
Hammond Russell
|
18
|
11
|
7
|
Davoan Hawkins
|
16
|
7
|
9
|
Asani Redwood
|
14
|
9
|
5
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Lee Kpogba*
|
69
|
33
|
36
|
Ben Cutter*
|
60
|
28
|
32
|
Jared Bartlett*
|
51
|
25
|
26
|
Marcis Floyd*
|
39
|
19
|
20
|
Hershey McLaurin
|
37
|
17
|
20
|
Tyrin Bradley
|
28
|
14
|
14
|
Caden Biser
|
17
|
11
|
6
|
Tirek Austin-Cave
|
10
|
7
|
3
|
Raleigh Collins
|
5
|
5
|
0
|
Taurus Simmons
|
2
|
2
|
0
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Aubrey Burks*
|
71
|
34
|
37
|
Anthony Wilson*
|
69
|
33
|
36
|
Josiah Jackson
|
5
|
5
|
0
|
Avery Wilcox
|
5
|
5
|
0
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Beanie Bishop*
|
75
|
35
|
39
|
Malachi Ruffin*
|
67
|
31
|
36
|
Jacolby Spells
|
20
|
12
|
8
|
Andrew Wilson-Lamp
|
5
|
5
|
0
----------
