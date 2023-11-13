Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Oklahoma

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much against Oklahoma.

Quarterbacks
Player Snaps Run Pass

Garrett Greene*

65

33

32

Nicco Marchiol

11

7

4
*=Started the game.
Running Backs
Player Snaps Run Pass

CJ Donaldson*

37

21

16

Jaheim White

28

12

16

Justin Johnson

12

7

5
*=Started the game.

Related: I Got Five On It: Oklahoma

Wide Receivers
Player Snaps Run Pass

Devin Carter*

59

31

28

Traylon Ray

50

25

25

Preston Fox

46

23

23

EJ Horton*

25

13

12

Rodney Gallagher*

13

7

6

Hudson Clement

13

6

7
*=Started the game.
Tight Ends
Player Snaps Run Pass

Kole Taylor*

60

32

28

Treylan Davis

30

18

12

Will Dixon

2

0

2
*=Started the game.
Offensive Line
Player Snaps Run Pass

Wyatt Milum*

76

40

36

Tomas Rimac*

76

40

36

Brandon Yates*

75

40

35

Zach Frazier*

71

38

33

Doug Nester*

65

34

31

Nick Malone

16

11

5

Ja'Quay Hubbard

6

2

4
*=Started the game.
Defensive Line
Player Snaps Run Pass

Eddie Vesterinen*

40

18

22

Sean Martin*

36

17

19

Mike Lockhart*

33

15

18

Tomiwa Durojaiye

27

16

11

Jalen Thornton

26

13

13

Fatorma Mulbah

25

13

12

Hammond Russell

18

11

7

Davoan Hawkins

16

7

9

Asani Redwood

14

9

5
*=Started the game.
Linebackers
Player Snaps Run Pass

Lee Kpogba*

69

33

36

Ben Cutter*

60

28

32

Jared Bartlett*

51

25

26

Marcis Floyd*

39

19

20

Hershey McLaurin

37

17

20

Tyrin Bradley

28

14

14

Caden Biser

17

11

6

Tirek Austin-Cave

10

7

3

Raleigh Collins

5

5

0

Taurus Simmons

2

2

0
*=Started the game.
Safeties
Player Snaps Run Pass

Aubrey Burks*

71

34

37

Anthony Wilson*

69

33

36

Josiah Jackson

5

5

0

Avery Wilcox

5

5

0
*=Started the game.
Cornerbacks
Player Snaps Run Pass

Beanie Bishop*

75

35

39

Malachi Ruffin*

67

31

36

Jacolby Spells

20

12

8

Andrew Wilson-Lamp

5

5

0
*=Started the game.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @zachanderson_11

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

Sponsored by BulkVinyl.com
Sponsored by BulkVinyl.com
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement