Published Dec 2, 2024
West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Texas Tech
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much against Texas Tech.

Quarterbacks
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Garrett Greene*

78

29

49

Nicco Marchiol

1

0

1

Running Backs
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

CJ Donaldson*

40

14

26

Jahiem White

39

15

24

Wide Receivers
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Hudson Clement*

66

24

42

Justin Robinson

52

21

31

Rodney Gallagher*

42

15

27

Preston Fox*

20

7

13

Ric'Darious Farmer

20

4

16

Jarel Williams

18

6

12

Tight Ends
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Kole Taylor*

63

20

43

Treylan Davis

23

15

8

Jack Sammarco

4

2

Offensive Line
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Wyatt Milum*

78

29

49

Nick Malone*

78

29

49

Tomas Rimac*

78

29

49

Ja'Quay Hubbard*

78

29

49

Brandon Yates*

77

29

48

Landen Livingston

1

0

1

Defensive Line
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Fatorma Mulbah*

57

22

35

Sean Martin*

51

21

30

T.J. Jackson*

41

17

24

Asani Redwood

39

17

22

Hammond Russell

30

13

17

Nate Gabriel

20

11

9

Linebackers
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Trey Lathan*

69

28

41

Josiah Trotter*

59

21

38

Tyrin Bradley*

48

24

24

Reid Carrico*

43

18

25

Ty French

29

9

20

Ben Cutter

23

14

9

Safeties
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Anthony Wilson*

69

27

42

Israel Boyce

67

31

36

Keke Tarnue

41

18

23

Jaheem Joseph*

11

2

9

Aden Nelson

9

6

3

Cornerbacks
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Dontez Fagan*

70

30

40

TJ Crandall

50

25

25

Garnett Hollis*

32

9

23

----------

