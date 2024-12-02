West Virginia's Javon Small and Tucker DeVries Earn Big 12 Honors

West Virginia’s Javon Small and Tucker DeVries were recognized by the Big 12 for their play at the Battle 4 Atlantis, each playing a major role in securing two ranked wins for the Mountaineers. Both Mountaineer players were named to the All-Tournament team.

Javon Small: Co-Player of the Week - Small led all scorers in the tournament, averaging 23.7 points per game, and showcased his ability to deliver in clutch moments. The senior guard from South Bend, Indiana, dropped a standout 31 points against No. 3 Gonzaga, including five critical points in overtime to seal the win. Small continued his strong play with 26 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in a tough loss to Louisville before finishing with a 14-point, eight-assist performance in a victory over No. 24 Arizona. It’s the first Big 12 weekly honor of his career.

Tucker DeVries: Newcomer of the Week - DeVries, a Drake transfer, stood out on the national stage.. The Iowa native averaged 16.7 points while shooting an impressive 54.5% from beyond the arc. Against Gonzaga, DeVries sent the game to overtime with a personal 5-0 run in the final 25 seconds, capping a 16-point performance. After a quieter outing against Louisville, he made history against Arizona, sinking a tournament-record eight 3-pointers en route to 26 points and six assists in the third-place game. This marks DeVries' first Big 12 weekly award.