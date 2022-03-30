West Virginia Mountaineers land big commitment from CB Calhoun

The Rivals.com three-star prospect listed the Mountaineers among his favorites but things only continued to grow after he took a visit for the junior day event in mid-January.

Calhoun, 6-foot-2, 180-pounds, also held offers from Kentucky, Duke, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt while receiving interest from many other programs.

West Virginia has landed yet another valuable piece to the 2023 recruiting class with a pledge from top target Cincinnati (Oh.) Winton Woods cornerback Cameron Calhoun .

During that visit, Calhoun was able to spend time getting to know all of the coaches on staff as well as get an understanding of how his skill set would fit into the West Virginia defensive scheme. He also would return for yet another trip this past week.

While Calhoun would take visits to several other schools, ultimately decided that West Virginia was the best fit given how the coaching staff wants him at multiple spots on defense.

“They have told me that I could be a star player and I think the coaches are real and let you know the real. They don’t sugar coat it,” he said.

The West Virginia coaches like that Calhoun has a knack for being around the ball and his length at the cornerback position. He also could potentially slot as a nickel or safety as well, while his combination of size, speed and physicality frustrates wide receivers.

He is coming off an impressive season where he collected 61 total tackles, 9 interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles while earning first-team all-state honors in Ohio.

Recruiting coordinator Trey Neyer served as the lead recruiter but he also was able to build strong connections with various other coaches on that side of the ball as well as head coach Neal Brown.

The Mountaineers were involved early here offering Calhoun in December and his stock has only continued to rise including a co-MVP performance with the defensive backs at the Under Armour Columbus event.

Calhoun becomes the fifth commitment for West Virginia in the 2023 class and is another major win in the state of Ohio at this early stage of things. He is the second defensive back in the class following a pledge from Fairfield (Oh.) defensive back Josiah Jackson earlier this month.

WVSports.com will have more with Calhoun in the near future.