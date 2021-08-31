West Virginia Mountaineers: Looking back: Darius Reynaud
When an explosive athlete from Boutte, Louisiana decided to visit West Virginia in late January of 2004, his head coach believed that it was nothing more than a weekend away to see a new area. At the time little did anyone know that the senior would become one of the key cogs in the Mountaineers offense.
Darius Reynaud was a first-team all-state running back prospect in Louisiana during his senior year rushing for 1,900 yards and 36 touchdowns as he led his Hahnville High School team to a 15-0 record and a state championship.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news