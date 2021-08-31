When an explosive athlete from Boutte, Louisiana decided to visit West Virginia in late January of 2004, his head coach believed that it was nothing more than a weekend away to see a new area. At the time little did anyone know that the senior would become one of the key cogs in the Mountaineers offense.

Darius Reynaud was a first-team all-state running back prospect in Louisiana during his senior year rushing for 1,900 yards and 36 touchdowns as he led his Hahnville High School team to a 15-0 record and a state championship.