If there was ever a debate as to which former West Virginia football players would represent the Mountaineers version of Mount Rushmore, one that immediately would come to mind to take one of those spots would be Pat White.

The Chief, as he was commonly referred to, has become almost synonymous with West Virginia football due to his success in the gold and blue and his breath-taking plays, which have imbedded him into the lore and the history books of the state's flagship university.