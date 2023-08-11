The West Virginia basketball program has targeted versatility in rebuilding the roster this off-season and Georgetown transfer forward Akok Akok certainly fits that bill.

Akok, 6-foot-10, 205-pounds, is transferring for the second time after he started his career at Connecticut before leaving for the Hoyas last off-season. Last year was his most productive at the college level, averaging 6.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks and starting every game for Georgetown.

A former high four-star recruit, Akok is a versatile big that can not only run the floor and protect the rim but also step out and hit shots on the offensive end. He dealt with injuries as a sophomore that limited him to just seven games, but Akok has since fully recovered.