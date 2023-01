West Virginia didn’t give up in the pursuit of one transfer and the persistence paid off with a major commitment of need from North Carolina State wide receiver transfer Devin Carter.

Carter, 6-foot-3, 215-pounds, had initially committed to Penn State but the Mountaineers were able to flip his pledge and land an experienced option at a position where the program needs immediate help.

The senior wide receiver was initially expected to enroll with the Nittany Lions in January but he now will spend his final remaining season in Morgantown this coming year.