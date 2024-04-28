The West Virginia football program continues to fill needs across the roster and Charlotte cornerback Dontez Fagan certainly checks that box for the Big 12 Conference program.

Fagan, 6-foot-0, 175-pounds, entered the transfer portal April 25 and the Mountaineers wasted little time in getting him to campus for an official visit April 26-28. That was the first visit for Fagan and proved to be enough earning a commitment from the experienced cornerback.

Secondary coach ShaDon Brown served as the lead recruiter for Fagan.