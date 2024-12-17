Advertisement
Published Dec 17, 2024
Tale of the Tape: WVU vs. Memphis
circle avatar
Vernon Bailey  •  WVSports
Publisher
Twitter
@WVSportsDotCom

As WVU and Memphis prepare to face off tonight in the Frisco Bowl, we break down the Tale of the Tape. How do the two compare statistically at this point in the 2024 season?

Related: Game Preview: Frisco Bowl: West Virginia football vs. Memphis

Stats for games through 12/16/24

Advertisement
Tale of the Tape for 2024
Statistical CategoryWVUMemphis

Total Offense

393.2

442.1

Rushing Offense

192.7

173.6

Passing Offense

200.5

268.5

Team Passing Efficiency

130.67

138.31

Scoring Offense

28.5

35.2

Total Defense

410.3

355.6

Rushing Defense

141.4

103.9

Passing Yards Allowed

268.9

251.7

Team Passing Efficiency Defense

158.13

126.90

Scoring Defense

31.1

22.8

Turnover Margin

-0.50

1.33

3rd Down Conversion Pct

0.423

0.455

4th Down Conversion Pct

0.622

0.522

3rd Down Conversion Pct Defense

0.490

0.378

4th Down Conversion Pct Defense

0.650

0.600

Red Zone Offense

0.840

0.875

Red Zone Defense

0.860

0.865

Net Punting

39.82

41.36

Punt Returns

8.20

12.31

Kickoff Returns

22.08

16.36

First Downs Offense

269

282

First Downs Defense

265

200

Penalties Per Game

4.33

5.58

Penalty Yards Per Game

33.83

50.42

Time of Possession

31:51

33:48

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe


•Like us on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and TikTok

Advertisement