Game Preview: Frisco Bowl: West Virginia football vs. Memphis

In this game preview, we dive into numbers and notes, a depth chart, our video preview of the game as well as where to can watch the contest.

West Virginia will take on No. 25 Memphis in the Frisco Bowl. WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match-up to get you ready for kick-off.

NOTES:

--The Scooter's Frisco Bowl is WVU 41st bowl appearance in school history.

--The Mountaineers are 17-23 all-time in bowl games and this year's bowl appearance marks the first time in the Scooter's Frisco Bowl.

--West Virginia has surpassed at least 140 rushing yards in 26 of the last 28 games, dating back to 2022.

--The Mountaineers are ranked No. 4 nationally for fewest penalty yards per game and No. 8 in fewest penalties.

--Since 2002, the Mountaineers are 105-15 when winning the turnover battle.

--Beginning with a 27-0 loss to Fordham on Oct. 18, 1941, West Virginia has played 174 games against nationally ranked teams. Of those, 51 have been Mountaineer victories.

--West Virginia has held 18 of its last 24 opponents to fewer than 300 yards passing.

-Since 1980, West Virginia has been 219-31-1 when scoring 30 or more points in a game. During the 1990s, West Virginia was 44-4 when scoring 30 or more points in a contest and was 40-2-1 in the ‘80s when reaching that mark. WVU is 133- 25 since 2000 when scoring 30 points or more in a contest.

--Over the last 10 years, West Virginia’s defense is tied for No. 45 nationally in interceptions (110) among FBS schools and is tied for No. 30 among Power Four schools.

--The ESPN broadcast of the Frisco Bowl game marks the 337th network television game for WVU. All-time, the Mountaineers are 177-158-1 in nationally televised games.

-The 2024 roster consists of 125 players from 24 different states and three foreign countries: Australia (1), Finland (1) and Liberia (1). Leading the way are West Virginia (28), Ohio (17), Pennsylvania (14), Florida (13), Georgia (8), Maryland (7), Virginia (5), South Carolina (4), Kentucky (3), New Jersey (3), New York (3), Alabama (2), Delaware (2), Illinois (2), Oklahoma (2), Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington.

--Fourteen true freshmen have seen action for the Mountaineers in 2024: Clay Ash (RB), Israel Boyce (S), Makai Byerson (DL), Dom Collins (WR), Trae'von Dunbar (RB), Ric'Darious Farmer (WR), Nate Gabriel (DL), Diore Hubbard (RB), Zae Jen-nings (SPEAR), Curtis Jones Jr. (LB), Elijah Kinsler (DL), Keyshawn Robinson (S), Jack Sammarco (TE) and Rickey Williams (LB).

--Coaching assignments: AHC-OL Matt Moore (Field), OC-RB Chad Scott (Field), Co-DC-Secondary ShaDon Brown (Press Box), ST Coordinator-ILB Jeff Koonz (Press Box), QB Tyler Allen (Press Box), DL Andrew Jackson (Field), WR Bilal Marshall (Field), TE Blaine Stewart (Field) and OLB Victor Cabral (Field).

--Dating back to the 2002 Continental Tire Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina, West Virginia has made 20 bowl appearances in the last 23 years, missing only the 2013, 2019, and 2022 seasons.

--Breaking down the West Virginia offensive numbers for the 2024 season shows that the Mountaineers have run 824 plays, 493 on the ground and 331 through the air.

--The rushing game has totaled 2,312 yards, an average of 4.7 yards per carry and 24 touchdowns. The passing attack has totaled 2,406 yards, 18 touchdowns and an average of 12.2 yards per completion. Combine the two and the Mountaineers have turned in 4,718 yards of total offense, 42 touchdowns, an average of 5.7 yards per play and an average of 28.5 points per game.

--Deeper analysis shows that the Mountaineer offense has gained 131 first downs by the run and 114 via the pass. On average, West Virginia has totaled 192.7 yards per game on the ground, 200.5 yards per game passing and 393.2 yards per game of total offense.

--On first down, the Mountaineers have run 360 plays and have gained 2,150 yards for a 6.0 average. On second down, the Mountaineers have run 264 plays for 1,351 yards and a 5.1 average. On third down, the Mountaineers have run 163 plays for 1,023 yards and a 6.3 average gain. West Virginia has run 37 plays on fourth down for 194 yards and a 5.2 average.

--WVU’s touchdowns have come 12 times on first down (8 rush/4 pass), 15 times on second down (11 rush/4 pass), 10 times on third down (3 rush/7 pass) and five times on fourth down (3 rush/2 pass).