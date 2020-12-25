West Virginia didn’t land former Spring Valley offensive lineman Doug Nester the first time around, but the second time was a charm after securing the commitment of the Virginia Tech transfer.

Nester, 6-foot-6, 327-pounds, entered his name into the transfer portal in mid-December surprising many after starting 17 games in his first two years on campus.

The former Rivals.com four-star prospect started 10 games at right guard as a true freshman and then 7 more as a sophomore this past season for the Hokies. He saw action in 19 total games over that stretch for the ACC program.

Nester saw a total of 1,018 snaps over those two years and got plenty of experience on the field.