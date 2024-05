The West Virginia basketball program has secured some much-needed front court help with a commitment from Fresno State transfer big Eduardo Andre.

Andre, 6-foot-11, 248-pounds, entered the transfer portal at the beginning of April and was an intriguing option given his size and experience.

The Angola-born big averaged 7.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 block per game this past season before a knee injury cut his season short at 20 games in January.