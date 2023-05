West Virginia has flipped the commitment of Marshall transfer wide receiver EJ Horton.

Horton, 6-foot-0, 180-pounds, had previously been committed to Colorado after bypassing scholarship offers from Mississippi State, BYU, California and a number of others. But after taking an under the radar official visit to Morgantown elected to flip his pledge to the Mountaineers.

Horton had become a hot commodity in the transfer portal when he first entered into it April 15 and took only one visit to Colorado prior to making his way to Morgantown.